All bugs arriving and leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February

February brings about a massive reshuffle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, since it brings about a seasonal change in both hemispheres. Apart from the scenic change, the month also brings about a lot of reshuffling with respect to the critters present on the players' New Horizons islands.
Depending on whether the players are in the northern or southern hemisphere, they will see a different set of bugs on their islands. Here are all the bugs that players will see on their New Horizons islands in February.
Bugs arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a new set of bugs every month on its players' islands. These bugs also differ depending on the hemisphere that players belong to.
In the Northern Hemisphere, players will only get to witness the arrival of one bug: the Tiger Beetle.
However, in the Southern Hemisphere, players will see three new bugs on their New Horizons islands.
- Migratory Locust
- Rice Grasshopper
- Walker Cicada
All bugs leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February
Just like there are several bugs that are arriving in New Horizons islands in both hemispheres, there are a number of bugs that bid farewell to the islands as well. Interestingly, the number of bugs leaving is a lot more than the number of bugs arriving in the game.
In the Northern Hemisphere, the following bugs will bid farewell to the game:
- Rajah Brooke's Birdwing
- Damselfly
- Dung Beetle
As opposed to the Northern Hemisphere, in the Southern Hemisphere, players will see a substantial number of bugs leaving their New Horizons islands. They are as follows:
- Common Bluebottle
- Great Purple Emperor
- Brown Cicada
- Robust Cicada
- Giant Cicada
- Evening Cicada
- Cicada Shell
- Jewel Beetle
- Blue Weevil Beetle
- Scarab Beetle
- Drone Beetle
- Saw Stag
- Miyama Stag
- Giant Stag
- Cyclommatus Stag
- Golden Stag
- Giraffe Stag
- Horned Dynastid
- Horned Atlas
- Horned Elephant
- Horned Hercules
These are all the bugs that will make their way in and out of the players' New Horizons islands in February.