All bugs arriving and leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February

February brings about a massive reshuffle in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, since it brings about a seasonal change in both hemispheres. Apart from the scenic change, the month also brings about a lot of reshuffling with respect to the critters present on the players' New Horizons islands.

Depending on whether the players are in the northern or southern hemisphere, they will see a different set of bugs on their islands. Here are all the bugs that players will see on their New Horizons islands in February.

Bugs arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a new set of bugs every month on its players' islands. These bugs also differ depending on the hemisphere that players belong to.

In the Northern Hemisphere, players will only get to witness the arrival of one bug: the Tiger Beetle.

Mizuki @protagmizuki Sad that February doesn't have any new bugs (excluding the Tiger Beetle), fish, and sea creatures in the Northern Hemisphere... gotta wait next month. Sad that February doesn't have any new bugs (excluding the Tiger Beetle), fish, and sea creatures in the Northern Hemisphere... gotta wait next month.

However, in the Southern Hemisphere, players will see three new bugs on their New Horizons islands.

Migratory Locust

Rice Grasshopper

Walker Cicada

All bugs leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February

Just like there are several bugs that are arriving in New Horizons islands in both hemispheres, there are a number of bugs that bid farewell to the islands as well. Interestingly, the number of bugs leaving is a lot more than the number of bugs arriving in the game.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the following bugs will bid farewell to the game:

Rajah Brooke's Birdwing

Damselfly

Dung Beetle

As opposed to the Northern Hemisphere, in the Southern Hemisphere, players will see a substantial number of bugs leaving their New Horizons islands. They are as follows:

Common Bluebottle

Great Purple Emperor

Brown Cicada

Robust Cicada

Giant Cicada

Evening Cicada

Cicada Shell

Jewel Beetle

Blue Weevil Beetle

Scarab Beetle

Drone Beetle

Saw Stag

Miyama Stag

Giant Stag

Cyclommatus Stag

Golden Stag

Giraffe Stag

Horned Dynastid

Horned Atlas

Horned Elephant

Horned Hercules

These are all the bugs that will make their way in and out of the players' New Horizons islands in February.

Edited by R. Elahi