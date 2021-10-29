All bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November

The beginning of the new month is a time for celebration for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players. The initial onset of November will be no different than any other month. However, November will be a huge month as update 2.0, which is both the biggest and the last major update to the game, will be arriving and bringing with it tons of new content.

Turkey and Toy Day are also around the corner and the mushroom season will soon be arriving in November. Furthermore, November will also bring new critters, including new fish, bugs, and deep-sea creatures.

Every single critter spawns and disappears at a specific time, much like how they appear in real-life. This makes catching them an important task because once they disappear, they won't reappear until next year. The following is a list of critters that will be coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November.

November critters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Below is a list of all the critters coming to Animal Crossing for players in the Northern Hemisphere.

Bugs

Mole Cricket in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

Damselfly- 500 bells

Mole cricket- 500 bells

Tarantula- 8,000 bells

Fish

Blue Marlin in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

Bitterling- 900 bells

Blowfish- 5,000 bells

Tuna- 7,000 bells

Blue marlin- 10,000 bells

Football fish- 2,500 bells

Deep-sea creatures

Red king crab in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

Dungeness crab- 1,900 bells

Red king crab- 8,000 bells

Sea cucumber- 500 bells

Sea pig- 10,000 bells

Snow crab- 6,000 bells

Below is a list of all the critters coming to Animal Crossing for players in the Southern Hemisphere.

Bugs

Banded Dragonfly in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

Great purple emperor- 3,000 bells

Queen Alexandra's birdwing- 4,000 bells

Banded dragonfly- 4,500 bells

Fish

Mahi-mahi in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

Frog- 120 bells

Catfish- 800 bells

Nibble fish- 1,500 bells

Angelfish- 3,000 bells

Betta- 2,500 bells

Rainbowfish- 800 bells

Giant trevally- 4,500 bells

Mahi-mahi- 6,000 bells

Deep-sea creatures

Gigas giant clam in Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sea urchin- 1,700 bells

Slate pencil urchin- 2,000 bells

Gigas giant clam- 15,000 bells

Vampire squid- 10,000 bells

Spotted garden eel- 1,100 bells

Edited by Atul S