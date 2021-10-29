All bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November

The beginning of the new month is a time for celebration for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players. The initial onset of November will be no different than any other month. However, November will be a huge month as update 2.0, which is both the biggest and the last major update to the game, will be arriving and bringing with it tons of new content.
Turkey and Toy Day are also around the corner and the mushroom season will soon be arriving in November. Furthermore, November will also bring new critters, including new fish, bugs, and deep-sea creatures.
Every single critter spawns and disappears at a specific time, much like how they appear in real-life. This makes catching them an important task because once they disappear, they won't reappear until next year. The following is a list of critters that will be coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November.
November critters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Below is a list of all the critters coming to Animal Crossing for players in the Northern Hemisphere.
Bugs
- Damselfly- 500 bells
- Mole cricket- 500 bells
- Tarantula- 8,000 bells
Fish
- Bitterling- 900 bells
- Blowfish- 5,000 bells
- Tuna- 7,000 bells
- Blue marlin- 10,000 bells
- Football fish- 2,500 bells
Deep-sea creatures
- Dungeness crab- 1,900 bells
- Red king crab- 8,000 bells
- Sea cucumber- 500 bells
- Sea pig- 10,000 bells
- Snow crab- 6,000 bells
Below is a list of all the critters coming to Animal Crossing for players in the Southern Hemisphere.
Bugs
- Great purple emperor- 3,000 bells
- Queen Alexandra's birdwing- 4,000 bells
- Banded dragonfly- 4,500 bells
Fish
- Frog- 120 bells
- Catfish- 800 bells
- Nibble fish- 1,500 bells
- Angelfish- 3,000 bells
- Betta- 2,500 bells
- Rainbowfish- 800 bells
- Giant trevally- 4,500 bells
- Mahi-mahi- 6,000 bells
Deep-sea creatures
- Sea urchin- 1,700 bells
- Slate pencil urchin- 2,000 bells
- Gigas giant clam- 15,000 bells
- Vampire squid- 10,000 bells
- Spotted garden eel- 1,100 bells