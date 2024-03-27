All cat locations in Rise of the Ronin

You must know the cat locations in Rise of the Ronin to obtain items that are essential for survival in the game. In the early stages of the story, you will come across Usogomo Dayu, who is a cat fanatic. Your Bond Points with her will increase as you collect more cats. Collecting these Bond Points will unlock several items, which you can trade for additional silver bars.

Hence, finding cats around the map will eventually help you get rare items that you need to survive in the samurai world. You will also obtain the Cats Over All trophy once you find all the cats on the map.

Most of the cat locations in Rise of the Ronin are situated in Yokohama, with Edo and Kyoto having a few of them. This article discusses the locations where you can find domestic felines.

What are the cat locations in Rise of the Ronin?

Rise of the Ronin’s open-world map comprises several regions. Three main sectors, namely Yokohama, Edo, and Kyoto, hold the most importance when it comes to the story and free-roam locations.

Yokohama Region

A cat in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Most of the story missions in Rise of the Ronin take place around the districts of Yokohama.

You can find 40 cats in parts of Yokohama. Most of them will be found on rooftops, benches, and buildings.

Here are the Yokohama cat locations in Rise of the Ronin:

Honmoku (two cats)

Yamate (two cats)

Ishikawa (two cats)

Yamashita (one cat)

Honcho (three cars)

Miyozaki (two cats)

Bashamichi (two cats)

Motomachi (one cat)

Yoshida Shinden (three cats)

Maita (three cats)

Nakamura (one cat)

Ota (two cats)

Noge (two cats)

Tobe (two cats)

Hiranuma Shinden (two cats)

Sodegaura (one cat)

Kariba (two cats)

Shibo (two cats)

Kanagawa (two cats)

Hodogaya (three cats)

Edo Region

Edo region is one of the most important cat locations in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Edo is the old-age name of the present capital of Japan, Tokyo. In Rise of the Ronin, this region holds most traders and shops. Several main and side-story quests take place in its districts.

You can find around 36 cats in the Edo region. Similar to Yokohama, the cats will be found on rooftops, benches, huts, near shops, and buildings.

Here are all the locations and thenumber of cats they have:

Senzoku (two cats)

Asasuka (two cats)

Honjo (three cats)

Fukugawa (two cats)

Nohinbashi (two cats)

Kyobashi (two cats)

Shiba (two cats)

Takanawa (two cats)

Ueno (two cats)

Koishikawa (two cats)

Shibuya (two cats)

Ushigome (two cats)

Yotsuya (two cats)

Akasaka (two cats)

Kanda (two cats)

Azabu (two cats)

Meguro (one cat)

Kojimachi (two cats)

Kyoto Region

Kyoto cat locations in Rise of the Ronin (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You will come across different Veiled Edge Banners, Shrines, Chests, and Collectible Cats in the districts of Kyoto.

There are 24 cats available in Kyoto. Here are the ones you can find:

Higashiyama (two cats)

Aburanokoji (two cats)

Shimabara (two cats)

Mibu (two cats)

Gojo (two cats)

Kawaramachi (two cats)

Gion (two cats)

Shirakawa (one cat)

Sanjo (two cats)

Karasuma (two cats)

Marumatachi (two cats)

Horikawa (three cats)

That concludes our foray into all the cat locations in Rise of the Ronin. You can also check out our other guides:

