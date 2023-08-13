All Ceremonial Weapon locations for Stained-Glass Window Puzzle in Baldur's Gate 3

The Stained-Glass Window Puzzle in Baldur's Gate 3 is a gorgeous and intricate dial located at the Rosymon Monastery. It's one of the game's puzzle quests you have to solve on your way to the Moonrise Towers to begin Act 2. You should encounter Stained-Glass Window one when you choose the Mountain Pass path. Completing it rewards you with the Dawnmaster Crest.

Each quest in Baldur's Gate 3 has different mechanics. While some require you to slay monsters, retrieve items, and explore hidden areas, the Stained-Glass Window Puzzle needs you to collect different pieces of gear called Ceremonial Weapons. This task is fairly easy to complete if you know where to find them. Delve into this guide to learn about the location of each weapon.

Baldur's Gate 3 guide: Where to find all Ceremonial Weapons for Stained-Glass Window Puzzle

Solve the Stained-Glass Window Puzzle to get the Dawnmaster's Crest (Image via Larian Studios)

You have to locate three Ceremonial Weapons to complete the Stained-Glass Window Puzzle: the Ceremonial Longsword, Ceremonial Battleaxe, Ceremonial Warhammer, and Mace.

Upon reaching the Rosymorn Monastery waypoint, climb up the vines and battle a Gremishka mob. Afterward, exit through a door opposite the side where you entered. Turn left and then right at the next section. You should find the Stained-Glass Window on the floor and four altars spread across this room. With this puzzle found, it's time to collect the aforementioned weapons.

Ceremonial Longsword

Find the Ceremonial Longsword on top of one altar (Image via Larian Studios)

This Ceremonial Longsword can be easily located as it is already placed on top of one of the four altars. Simply head to Dawnmaster Welkinglory's pedestal at X: 70 Y: 77. You can see the altar marked by two glowing blue lights.

Ceremonial Battleaxe

Battle the Guardian of Faith to get the Ceremonial Battleaxe (Image via Larian Studios)

Unlike the longsword, obtaining this Ceremonial Battleaxe is a bit more challenging. To get your hands on this weapon, you will have to defeat a level 7 NPC called the Guardian of Faith.

You can find them beyond the Enchanted Door at X:92 Y:45. To get through the door, you can pick its lock and clear the furniture with some attacks.

Ceremonial Warhammer

Find the Ceremonial Warhammer in the eagle's nest (Image via Larian Studios)

To locate the Ceremonial Hammer, find the eagle's nest at X:82 Y:39. You can access this area by climbing up the Knotted Roots across the Enchanted Door. Upon reaching the location, you will encounter several eagle monsters surrounding the weapon.

You can collect the Ceremonial Warhammer without killing them, however. Distract them with Bard's song or Minor Illusion, use an Invisibility Potion, then escape using movement spells like Misty Step or employ Mage Hand.

Mace

Find the Rusty Mace on the ground (Image via Larian Studios)

This isn't exactly a Ceremonial Weapon, but you will need it to solve this Stained-Glass Window Puzzle. You can use any mace you want. However, locating a Rusty Mace will be easier because it's near where you found one of the previous weapons.

Head over to the area where you found the Ceremonial Battleaxe. Enter the door to the left, then jump down the broken staircase. You should see a barricade located at X: 97 Y: 46. Head to its left and pick up the Rusty Mace on the ground at X:85 Y:32.

After collecting all these weapons, make your way back to the Stained-Glass Window. Then, throw the Ceremonial Battleaxe atop Dawnmaster Vaseid's pedestal (X:74 Y:69), Ceremonial Warhammer on top of the Dawnmaster Seed's pedestal (X:77 Y:75), and the mace on the Dawnmaster Stockhold's pedestal (X:75 Y:71).

An opening should appear on the wall revealing a small pouch that contains a note next to the Dawnmaster's Crest. This should complete the Stained-Glass Window Puzzle.