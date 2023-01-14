One Piece Odyssey, the newly released action-adventure role-playing game from Bandai Namco Entertainment, is a fantastic adaptation of the iconic anime. It retells many of the series' iconic stories in a new way that allows players to immerse themselves in the lives of the Straw Hat Pirates and their adventures across the island of Waford.

The game features an amazing set of "side stories," which offer fascinating stories and exclusive rewards upon completion. One of them requires players to locate orange-colored challenge cubes.

Those who find the challenge cubes will receive big rewards, including rare materials and resources that can be used to upgrade the party's attributes.

Challenge cubes are one of the final sets of quests that one can undertake in One Piece Odyssey. This guide covers all the challenge cube locations in the game to help players get their hands on the exclusive rewards as soon as they finish the main campaign.

How to unlock the challenge cubes in One Piece Odyssey

Players can access the challenge cubes right after completing the main campaign of One Piece Odyssey.

After finishing the main story, players must talk to Lim, who can be found right outside Adio's house. Once the dialogue with Lim ends, he will challenge players with the orange cube, i.e., the challenge cube. Completing it will start the questline related to all the challenge cubes.

Once players start the challenge cubes questline in One Piece Odyssey, they can go out on the hunt for the remaining cubes to complete the questline.

The challenge cubes can be found around different regions of Memoria, which players can stumble upon while exploring the islands.

All challenge cube locations in One Piece Odyssey

Here's a complete list of locations where players can find all the challenge cubes in the game:

Hakuba: New Royal Plateau - 2nd Level - War Plateau, New Royal Plateau-Top, Dressrosa

New Royal Plateau - 2nd Level - War Plateau, New Royal Plateau-Top, Dressrosa Smoker: Alubarna Ravine, Desert Near Alubarna, Alabasta

Alubarna Ravine, Desert Near Alubarna, Alabasta Doflamingo: New Royal Plateau Sunflower Field, New Royal Plateau-Top, Dressrosa

New Royal Plateau Sunflower Field, New Royal Plateau-Top, Dressrosa Burgess: Coliseum Path, Dressrosa City Area, Dressrosa

Completing the challenge cubes can be a chore, given their locations are fairly spread out. It requires a lot of travel between sections of Memoria. However, it is totally worth the time due to the exclusive rewards one can yield.

Being an action role-playing game, One Piece Odyssey is filled with a bunch of end-game side content that keeps players engaged long after they have rolled credits on the main campaign. While most side quests (side stories) give players some exciting rewards, nothing comes close to those that come from the challenge cubes.

The accessories that players receive upon completing the challenge cubes, "challenge accessories," provide the highest stat bonuses to the party.

Players can also merge the challenge accessories into other standard accessories, which can further enhance the attributes of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Bandai Namco Entertainment's latest offering is currently available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes