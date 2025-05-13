All Codex Entry locations in Doom The Dark Ages and where to find them

Codex Entry locations in Doom The Dark Ages will definitely interest completionists and lore enthusiasts. This is because they are found in secret areas and serve as collectable items, while also providing lore about the game and its characters. The Dark Ages is set before the events of Doom 2016, and brings the story of Doom Slayer and his conquests in Argent D'Nur.

Ad

This article will go over all 26 codex entry locations in Doom The Dark Ages and the chapter in which players can obtain these collectable items.

Doom The Dark Ages: All Codex Entry locations

Out of the 22 chapters in the Doom franchise's largest campaign, only 18 feature these specific collectable items. While some chapters have one, the rest have two Codex Entries to discover. Let us take a look at all the Codex Entry locations in Doom The Dark Ages and the chapters they are found in.

Ad

Trending

A type of collectable in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Chapter 1 - Village of Khalim

Ad

After completing the primary objective that requires you to destroy demonic portals, head to the northeast portal from your starting point, head right, climb up the wall, and turn left to find the Doom Slayer codex entry location.

After reaching the beach area and taking out the demon horde, head through the path to find a climbable wall on the right. Head up and turn right to find the Village of Khalim codex entry.

Ad

Chapter 2 - Hebeth

In Hebeth, there will be a section where you need to jump down and take out some Imps. After clearing them, head inside the room at the far end and look to the left to find some boxes. Jump over them to get the Hebeth codex collectable in Doom The Dark Ages.

Chapter 4 - Sentinel Barracks

Towards the end of the chapter, right before you come across the second Sentinel Shrine, take the path that has Gold on the left-hand side. Reach the end to unlock the Sentinel Barracks codex entry.

Ad

Chapter 5 - Holy City of Aratum

In the third Hell Carrier found beneath the city, reach the core of the ship. Turn back to find the path lined with Gold. Reach the end to unlock Deag Loric codex entry.

After taking down the fourth Hell Carrier and receiving the Super Shotgun, head inside the room in front, and take the path on the right. Then, head out, destroy the metal cross, and push the block away. Climb it to find the secret location and the Holy City of Aratum codex collectable.

Ad

Siege - Part 1 codex collectable (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Chapter 6 - Siege - Part 1

Ad

Head to the opposite end of the battlefield where the fight between the Titan Demon and an Atlan can be seen. Locate a cave marked with blue flames outside, head inside until you break a metal cross to lower a chained section. Climb up the box in the new path and head through the corridor to get outside and jump towards the platform that has the Siege - Part 1 codex entry in Doom The Dark Ages.

Head to the northeast section of the battlefield, where a giant statue can be seen. Go towards its legs and look towards the edge with a platform and some Gold below. Jump down to get the Kreed Maykr codex entry.

Ad

Chapter 7 - Siege - Part 2

After heading to the top of the Teroth stronghold and finding the pink secret key, head down to the locked gate in the courtyard below. Take down the two demons here and acquire the Siege - Part 2 codex entry in Doom The Dark Ages.

Chapter 8 - Abyssal Forest

Get inside the area accessed by the yellow keycard and towards its ending zone, look out for a large tree with a shield bash spot on its trunk. Go inside to find the Abyssal Forest codex collectable.

Ad

Chapter 9 - Ancestral Forge

Right as the chapter starts, head to the northwest section, drop down to obtain the Ancestral Forge codex entry.

After reaching the second major area, you will come across a zone with blue lights along the walls. Break the metal cross, throw a shield at the blue device to activate the elevator, and take out the demons. Here you will find the King Novik codex entry on the opposite side of a super shotgun weapon skin.

Ad

Prince Ahzrak codex collectable location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Chapter 10 - The Forsaken Plains

Ad

After obtaining the pink secret key in this area, head to the upper region in the central part of the map to unlock a different gate where some demons will be waiting. Defeat them to acquire the Prince Ahzrak codex collectable.

After you come across the Sentinel shrine, head toward the right side of the map. Then, go through a trap-filled hallway to come back outside and find a path lined with gold. Reach the end to find the Forsaken Plains codex entry.

Ad

Chapter 12 - Sentinel Command Station

After heading through a vent and exiting, keep going forward to find a broken wall on the right-hand side. Here is the Sentinel Command Station codex entry.

Chapter 14 - Spire of Nerathul

After the shipwreck section, head down a few platforms to find an optional area with a gore nest. Following this, there will be another arena, beating which you must head in the opposite direction of the objective to come across a shield jump spot. Jump down to find the Spire of Nerathul codex collectable.

When you are heading to release the Old One, take the elevator to the top and acquire the Serrat codex entry found in this vicinity.

Ad

Chapter 15 - City of Ry-uul

Take the first jump pad here to go towards the left and above. Close to the broken pillar, you can drop to a ledge where you will find a hallway. Reach the end to acquire the City of Ry'uul codex collectable.

Chapter 16 - The Kar'Thul Marshes

At the southeast corner of the map in this chapter, there will be a small cave. Close by in the northern direction, you will see a blue switch which can be activated by throwing the shield. Hit it to unlock the cave of the Witch codex entry.

Ad

Temple of Lomarith codex location in Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Chapter 17 - Temple of Lomarith

Ad

After heading underwater, go towards the shipwreck closest to you. Reach the end of this section to find the Temple of Lomarith codex entry.

Chapter 18 - Belly of the Beast

After finishing the second primary objective in the long hallway filled with foes, head to the opposite end of the objective marker and reach the end of the tunnel to find the Commander Thira codex collectable at the edge.

Chapter 19 - Harbor of Souls

Ad

After acquiring the ruby here, fight another arena and head to the top of the area. When you are ready to head inside, drop down the left ledge to find the Harbor of Souls codex collectable in the corner.

Reach the room filled with blue flames and hanging chairs. Stick to the side you entered from and head right. Go down the hallway to find the Hell Priests codex entry

Chapter 20 - Resurrection

Ad

In the Siege tower at the west portion of the map, take the gold-filled path to get a yellow keycard. Drop down and locate the yellow gate to find the Resurrection codex entry in Doom The Dark Ages.

After landing and getting off your dragon, look behind to find the Commander Valen codex collectable.

Chapter 22 - Reckoning

During the early stages of the chapter, head forward and drop down after a shield charge to find the Marok codex in Doom The Dark Ages.

Ad

Do note that codex entries are generally found in secret areas that may or may not be close to primary objectives. It is therefore advised that you take your time to explore if you intend to gather all the collectable items in Doom The Dark Ages.

For more on Doom The Dark Ages, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.