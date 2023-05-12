All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Chamber of Fortitude - Koboh)

It is no secret that Star Wars Jedi Survivor is one of the biggest offerings of this year, not only in terms of popularity and hype, but in relation to the storage space it occupies. While it may be difficult for some players to store a game of this size, it also allows the map to be expansive, and far bigger than its predecessor’s. This means there’s more to explore, more to discover, and, therefore, more to collect.

Koboh is one of the first locations that players will visit in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. The planet of Koboh is huge and has been divided into various sections like Basalt Rift, Bilemaw Den, and more. Another prominent location in the Koboh map is the Chamber of Fortitude, which is classified as a Jedi Meditation Chamber.

Let’s go over all of the collectibles one can find inside the Chamber of Fortitude in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: How to get into and find every collectible in the Chamber of Fortitude

Locating the Chamber of Fortitude in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Chamber of Fortitude can be found pretty easily on Koboh’s map. Look for a blue-colored circular silo entrance on the map inside the "Southern Reach" area. This is known as the "Corroded Silo." The Chamber of Fortitude is right underneath it.

Once you reach the entrance of the Jedi Chamber, you need to approach a set of grey double doors that will be stationed in front of you. They’ll open automatically, so head in. Once you’re in, go forward, descending along a few platforms. You’ll arrive at a gap, where you'll have to use the Force to pull a wall up.

Use the wall-running mechanic in Star Wars Jedi Survivor to travel across the gap and continue exploring the Chamber. After you jump across the gap, you’ll be greeted with a gold-colored circular door, which will open as soon as you approach it. This is the entrance to an elevator that will take you further into the Chamber of Fortitude.

Ride the elevator down and run out once its open. You’ll walk across a hallway into a large circular room, where a boss fight will be waiting you. Once you’re done with the fight, its time to start procuring some collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Chest

Starting off within the circular room, head to the right and you’ll spot a chest with some loot in it. Open it and you’ll obtain some two-toned metal for BD-1.

Databank #1

The first databank in this Star Wars Jedi Survivor Jedi Chamber is found in the same room as the aforementioned chest. All you need to do is move to the left, and you’ll see a cloud of blue aura floating around. Interact with it and you’ll obtain the databank.

Treasure

The only treasure piece in the Chamber of Fortitude is found in the same room as well. Just go further left and look for a couple of vases standing around. Breaking them will present you with a datadisc.

Databank #2

The second and final databank found in this Chamber is not found in the same circular room. You’ll have to locate a doorway in the room that leads to the next section of the Chamber. Turn right as soon as you enter the next room, and you’ll find the second databank.

Essence

The final collectible in the Chamber of Fortitude is an essence by the name of Persistence. To find this, all you need to do is approach the structure in the middle of the second room, which will lift up, allowing you to interact with the essence.

Jedi Meditation Chambers are some of the most fun aspects of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, especially since they’re completely optional and often lie in hidden or hard-to-reach places. They provide the player with additional boss battles, puzzles, valuable loot, unique collectibles, and hidden lore for the game.

