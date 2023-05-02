How to increase force in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor gives you control of Cal Kestis, who can wield many powerful abilities and can leverage his lightsaber skills to defeat any formidable opponent. There are three categories of skills to choose from survival, lightsaber, and force. If you are inclined to use Cal’s Jedi abilities, you must focus on increasing his force. This category includes Pull, Push, Lift, and Slam abilities.

You will encounter many tough battles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and investing skill points in the force category pay off. You must therefore prioritize increasing it right from the game's early stages. You can also look for Force Essence collectibles to increase the max force.

Disclaimer: This article may contain light spoilers regarding the game.

Increasing Cal’s force in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor features several intricate gameplay mechanics to compensate for the brutal battles. Besides increasing Cal’s health, enhancing his force powers is imperative; the only way to do it is by boosting his max force.

A blue gauge on the bottom part of your screen signifies Cal’s maximum force. Using any force ability will deplete this blue bar, and you will need to wait for it to replenish or engage in battle with enemies to refill it gradually. Increasing max force will raise this blue bar, allowing you to use force abilities frequently.

One of the ways you can enhance your force is by investing some skill points in the Jedi Concentration category within force skills. Ensure to acquire Attunement (one skill point), Lucid Attunement (two skill points), and Enlightened Attunement (two skill points).

Acquire skills within Jedi Concentration to increase force (Image via Electronic Arts)

Apart from the above skills, sustaining the amount of force during the myriad boss fights in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is also essential. Therefore, consider investing skill points in Channeled Energy and Swift Focus, which cost one skill point each.

Another way to enhance Cal’s force is by collecting Force Essence, which appears in the form of blue, glowing crystals scattered across various spots on planets like Jedha, Koboh, and Shattered Moon.

Locations where you can find Force Essence

You can collect the Force Essence in the Derelict Dam area (Image via Electronic Arts)

You can first come across Force Essence in the Derelic Dam region of Koboh. You can grab it from an area accessed by blasting a breakable wall. You can climb the rope and reach a cliff area. The Force Essence can be found at the edge of this cliff on your way to defeat the Gorocco Matriarch beast.

Another Force Essence can be acquired from the Winding Ravine area on Koboh. You will come across an area with two yellow crates. You can use Cal’s Lift ability to place one box in the gap and cross over to the opposite end and then use the second yellow crate to climb atop the ledge. You will find the Force Essence on your left side as soon as you scale the ledge.

You can acquire the Force Essence near the Winding Ravine area (Image via Electronic Arts)

You can pursue acquiring the Essence Map to find more locations marked on your in-game map. Feel free to peruse this guide on how to unlock the Essence Map that will aid you in collecting all the Force Essence and other collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor does not shy away from pitting you against challenging enemies in the form of legendary droids, beasts, and more. There are thirteen legendary adversaries in the game that will test your lightsaber skills, making it imperative to increase your force to win all fights.

