How to defeat Gorocco Matriarch legendary beast in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? Location, rewards, and more

Star Wars Jedi Survivor follows the predecessor’s footsteps and pits you against various enemies in the form of droids, human foes, and creatures. While progressing towards the main objective, you can stray off the beaten path and encounter legendary beasts, including the Gorocco Matriarch. This beast is a powerful version of other Gorocco creatures you will fight in the game.

Getting to the exact spot of the Gorocco Matriarch can be tricky, but starting your pursuit from the Derelict Dam area in the Southern Reach region of planet Koboh can help. Although the beast is massive, you should not underestimate its speed, as it can charge at you frequently.

Disclaimer: This article may contain light spoilers regarding the game.

Finding and defeating Gorocco Matriarch in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor can be challenging as it follows the series tradition of featuring many tough boss battles. You can even face off against myriad daunting creatures in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, with the Gorocco Matriarch being one of them. To locate it, you must head to the Derelict Dam area on Koboh.

You will reach a mine area with multiple cave entrances. You will find a roller mine in this area that tends to follow you and explode upon contact. First, defeat the enemies in the vicinity, then respawn the explosive mine from one of the caves and lure it towards you. It will keep following you, so ensure to walk towards a massive circular mining machinery at the edge of the cliff.

Toss the exploding mine at the breakable wall (Image via Electronic Arts)

After grabbing the exploding mine, hurl it towards a breakable wall on the opposite side of the cliff you are standing on. This will result in a blast that opens up an entrance for you. Hop down the cliff and feel free to enter the opening. Defeat enemies in the area, including a Gorocco, but remember that this creature is not the target you seek, as it is a weaker species.

Grab the rope at the end of this path and scale it to reach a higher altitude. You will encounter a large yellow door blocking your path. Use Cal Kestis' Lift ability to unlock it and proceed through. At the end of this tunnel, you will spot the Gorocco Matriarch in an open area below you.

Defeating the Gorocco Matriarch

This beast can lunge at Cal if you wait around on the edge of the cliff. It is, therefore, best to hop down immediately after spotting it. Once you drop down, keeping the beast in your sights and staying on the move throughout the battle is ideal.

The Gorocco Matriarch resorts to the following attack patterns:

It frequently uses a red glowing attack which cannot be blocked. It involves three horizontal swings of its arm, concluding with a slam attack.

It can unleash a charge attack wherein it runs towards you and hurls its body with legs in your direction.

You must also watch out for its forward lunge attack that ends with a swing of its right arm.

The Gorocco can occasionally use a ground attack wherein it slams its arms on Cal.

It has another slam attack in its arsenal, which involves two slams, each with either of its arms, and a final slam with both fists.

Since there is no scope for dodging any of the Gorocco Matriarch’s attacks, it is wise to escape and try to get to its side and land a few hits. Feel free to peruse this article that covers how to dodge and parry in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You can leverage Cal’s Slow ability to reduce the speed of the Gorocco Matriarch’s relentless swings.

Watch out for its red attacks that cannot be blocked (Image via Electronic Arts)

Remember to interact with the yellow Stim Container at the edge of this area after defeating the beast. Stims are essential to healing Cal in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You can read this guide that outlines all the Stim upgrade locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor features a compelling story. Still, you can freely explore the diverse landscapes on planets like Koboh, Jedha, Shattered Moon, and others to find collectibles like Force Tears, Jedi Chambers, Cantina Recruits, and more.

