All Stim upgrade locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Stim upgrades allow you to use healing more times in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Healing is an integral function in the game which is very necessary due to its challenging nature, and Stim packs increase how many times you can heal. Cal Kestis will only start with two charges for this healing item but will unlock more as he discovers chests that contain them. This guide will cover the locations of all Stim upgrades.

Where to find all Stim upgrades in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Coruscant Stim upgrades

Location of the first stim upgrade that can be found in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via EA)

This planet only has one upgrade, which can be found near the first fast travel point. The chest is guarded by a security droid you must beat to get your first Stim upgrade.

Koboh Stim upgrades

Koboh has a total of six upgrades that you can find the first one is in Pyloon’s Saloon.

Storeroom in Pyloon's Saloon in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via EA)

Pyloon's Saloon: This bar has a secret storeroom that can be opened with a keycard. The card can be bought from Doma across the street and costs 10 Priorite Shards.

Location of the Stim in Basalt Rift (Image via EA)

Basalt Rift: While exploring this area, you will quickly encounter a Mogu. You can kill him or run past him to scale up a wall. Turn right before entering the Rift Passage to find a chest with a Stim pack inside.

Chamber of Clarity in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via EA)

Rumor: High Republic Chamber in the Valley: This is a sidequest you can pick up from Toa after completing the Forest Array main mission. Completing this quest doesn’t technically give you a Stim upgrade but rather a perk you can equip, which gives you an extra heal.

Urgost, Fist of Rayvis boss battle in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via EA)

Observatory Understructure: You can come here much later in the story and fight against a side boss called Urgost, Fist of Rayvis.

After beating him, head down a corridor and enter a room where you can grapple up using balloons. Land on a ledge with some enemies and a chest with a Stim canister.

Derelict Dam stim location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via EA)

Derelict Dam: Getting to this Stim pack will require defeating a legendary enemy known as the Gorocco Matriarch. You will learn about it from a rumor that Mousey will tell you. You will need the Lift and Slam power to reach this enemy and will receive a canister after beating him.

The Mire Terror boss fight in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via EA)

Viscid Bog: This Stim upgrade also requires the Lift and Slam powers and beating a legendary foe called the Mire Terror. He can be found behind a metal door at the Gorge Crash Site. Pick up the Stim canister after killing the enemy.

Jedha Stim upgrades

There are two upgrades here that you can pick up, and they are fairly easy to get.

The Sheltered Hollow in the Narkis Desert (Image via EA)

Sheltered Hollow: During the campaign, you and Merrin will take shelter in a cave from a dust storm. After the cutscene, the Stim upgrade can be found on the way out.

The Block puzzle in the Crypt of Uhrma (Image via EA)

Crypt of Uhrma: You will find this easily missable Stim upgrade in the Crypt of Uhrma during the main campaign mission. It requires solving a puzzle for which the clue is at the top of the structure with an elevator back down to it.

After solving the puzzle, you will head into an area with the Stim pack as well as other valuable loot and even a legendary enemy.

Shattered Moon Stim upgrades

Location of the Stim upgrade on the Shattered Moon (Image via EA)

There is only one Stim upgrade here in the Automated Forge. You will head to the lower levels of this area during the mission “Investigate the Factory Lower Levels.” Once you reach the mission location, use the Ascension cable to reach the ledge on the right and take the zipline. Double jump the electrified part and take a right to find the Stim inside a chest.

These are all the locations where Stims can be found. Unlike most soulslike games, you need not get to a meditation point to apply the upgrade.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes