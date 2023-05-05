All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Corroded Silo - Koboh)

Collectibles are a major attraction in any video game, and there are plenty of them in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. The title has many regions that you can traverse, and they all come in assorted sizes. While the larger turfs are fun to explore, the smaller areas are more challenging to traverse. The Corroded Silo happens to be one of these smaller regions.

During your search for the High Republic Chambers, you will find the Corroded Silo. You will have to be in Koboh, the Southern Reach region, to locate it.

There are 29 collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, out of which six are located in the Corroded Silo. The ones that can be found in this region are Chests and Databank entries. Even though some of them are cleverly hidden, it should not be hard to find them all if you scour the area thoroughly.

Locations of all Star Wars Jedi Survivor collectibles in Corroded Silo - Koboh

1) All Chests in Corroded Silo

There are three Chests that can be found in this region in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

Chest #1: When you come close to the second Databank entry, you will reach the lower levels of the Corrodes Silo. This is where you will find the first Chest. You will have to eliminate three enemies along the way to get rewarded with cosmetics (a Goatee and a Moustache).

Chest #2: As you travel further down to the bottom of the Corroded Silo, you will find yourself closer to the next Chest. Once you reach the bottom of the Corroded Silo, you need to jump down to the final level. To the right side, you will find the second Chest. You will receive an Arakyd Heavy Blaster Body as a reward.

Chest #3: Under the second Chest, you can see a small compartment. This is where the third Chest can be found. You will have to Force Lift and slam it to break it open and acquire the goodies inside. The items include Weapon Materials - Bumpy Rubber.

2) All Databank locations in Corroded Silo

There are three Databanks that can be found in this Star Wars Jedi Survivor area:

Databank #1: You will have to fight two Bedlam Raiders close to the top region of Corroded Silo to obtain this Databank entry.

Databank #2: Close to the first chest’s location, you will find a second Databank entry. However, it will be guarded by a BB1 Battle Droid, so be careful.

Databank #3: The last Databank entry can be found next to the entrance of the Chamber of Fortitude, close to the bottom of the Corroded Silo.

This sums up the list of collectibles that can be found in the Corroded Silo-Koboh in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

