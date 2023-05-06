All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Divine Oasis - Jedha)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor features six planets that contain over 150 collectibles. You can collect all of them to get a 100% completion rating. One of these planets is called Jedha. There are many different regions that you can explore on it, like Ancient Ruins, Narkis Desert, Cere’s Base, and Pilgrim’s Path. These regions are further divided into smaller areas. Divine Oasis is the last area that you will explore in the Ancient Ruins of Jedha.

The Ancient Ruins region of Jedha has 34 collectibles distributed among four regions: Monastery Walls, Penitent Chambers, Halls of Ranvell, and Divine Oasis. Out of these, three are in the Divine Oasis area.

There are many types of collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, but the ones in the Divine Oasis area of Ancient Ruins are databank entries and treasure.

The three collectibles in Divine Oasis are:

One databank entry

Two treasures

Locations of all three collectibles in Divine Oasis of Jedah in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Divine Oasis Databanks

Databank #1 Location (Image via Respawn)

There is only one databank that you can find here. Since it is just a single databank, you will not have to do a whole lot of scouting.

You can get this collectible by following the main path after the Skriton Boss fight. You will get a Force Echo (Pilgrims, Saved).

Divine Oasis Treasure

There are two treasures in this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi: Survival. Both are relatively easy to obtain:

Treasure #1 (Jedha Scroll #1):

Treasure #1 Location (Image via Respawn)

Once you find yourself at the oasis, you will have to look for a tent. It is behind this tent that you will find the first treasure, which is a Jedha Scroll. This will be your second collectible from this region of the Ancient Ruins in Jedha.

Treasure #2 (Jedha Scroll #2):

Treasure #2 Location (Image via Respawn)

When you enter the oasis area, you will find a ledge on the right side. You will have to grapple yourself up to the high ledge. This is where you will find the second treasure, a Jedha Scroll, in the corner.

This is the last treasure you can collect from this region. It is also the final collectible from the Divine Oasis area.

It is quite easy to obtain all the collectibles from the Divine Oasis area. However, it is not the same for other regions that have upwards of 12 collectibles.

