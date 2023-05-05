All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Penitent Chambers - Jedha)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has six planets, with Jedha being the second largest, harboring over 150 collectibles you can hunt down. There are many different regions that you have to explore on the planet, and Penitent Chambers is one of them. It is one of the smaller areas in the Ancient Ruins region of Jedha, and you will have access to it after making your way through Monastery Walls.

The Ancient Ruins region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a total of 34 collectibles distributed amongst three regions. Out of which, the Penitent Chambers has only five. And these five collectibles comprise:

Two chests

One essence

Two treasures

Here are places where the collectibles of Penitent Chambers are located in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Penitent Chamber Chests

There are two chests that can be found in Penitent Chambers of Jedha:

Chest 1 (Wanderer Material)

Chest #1 Location in Penitent Chambers (via RESPAWN)

You must climb up the column before you after scaling the first wall face while following Merrin. Once you open the chest, you will be awarded a Wanderer Material. This is your first collectible from the Penitent Region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Chest 2 (Nocular Body)

Chest #2 Location in Penitent Chambers (via RESPAWN)

As you reach the end of the Penitent Chambers, you will have to grapple onto a wall and climb the first section that will lead you to a ledge. Once you are here, you will have to turn right and double-back, where you will find another wall grapple.

As you follow this path and turn right, you will reach your second chest towards the end of this path. You will receive a Nocular Body as your reward for opening the chest.

Penitent Chamber Essences

Force Essence Location in Penitent Chambers (via RESPAWN)

You will have to go along the wall-run path opposite the Second chest to reach the location of the Force Essence. This will be your third collectible from this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Penitent Chamber Treasures

Like your chests, there are two treasures in this region of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Both are relatively easy to obtain:

Treasure 1 (Jedha Scroll 1)

Treasure #1 Location in Penitent Chambers (via RESPAWN)

After meeting and having a duel with Merrin, you will find yourself near a ledge. You will have to reach the top of this ledge to find your first treasure, which is a Jedha Scroll.

Treasure 2 (Jedha Scroll 2)

Treasure #2 Location in Penitent Chambers (via RESPAWN)

Once you have collected your second chest that gave you the Nocular Bbody, you must turn back and move towards the Stormtrooper. You will have to defeat this enemy, and in the same corridor, you will encounter a Scavenger Droid.

You will get your second treasure from the Droid after defeating it. This will also be the last collectible you can get in the Penitent Chambers of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

If you like to be a perfectionist, then you must want to have a 100% completion rating in your run of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For that, acquiring all the collectibles is very important, and collecting these five will take you one step closer.

