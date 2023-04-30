How to defeat Skriton boss fight in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor draws inspiration from its predecessor and other Soulslike games. Therefore, you can expect many boss battles that will test your lightsaber skills and require you to leverage Cal’s abilities adeptly. These battles involve human enemies, droids, and unique creatures from Star Wars lore, including the Skriton, a scorpion-looking creature.

The Skriton is massive in size but has a nimble set of attacks that are liable to throw you off guard. Like a scorpion, it has a tail on its back, albeit a very long one with a wide reach. Your key to surviving this battle is to keep circling the Skriton and avoid its tail attack and the claws that can deal massive damage.

Disclaimer: This article may contain light spoilers regarding the game.

Defeating Skriton in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor offers many abilities to even the odds in tough battles throughout the game. While your first encounter with any boss can be challenging, you can resort to varied tactics and stances to make your fights easier. The same applies to the Skriton, who relentlessly attacks with its claws and tail.

This guide explains how to dodge and parry in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. While you won’t be able to parry the Skriton’s attacks, you can resort to dodging its swings. You will come across the Skriton on the planet Jedha.

The Skriton has the following attacks in its arsenal:

A massive tail swing/sweep attack that has the potential to deal significant damage.

A left claw hit that has a short range. The Skriton can use this claw to block your attacks.

A forward lunge attack with its claw that ends up in a ground slam.

The Skriton glows red before executing the lunge attack (Image via Electronic Arts)

Once you know its attacking patterns and defensive maneuvers, it becomes fairly easy to tackle this boss. Furthermore, you will be accompanied by Merrin in this fight after reuniting with her in A New Home mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It is ideal to stay away from the Skriton in case you get overwhelmed by its attacks and let Merrin deal some damage in the meantime.

You can then land hits on the boss while it is attacking Merrin. Keep circling it since the Skriton will block all your frontal lightsaber attacks with its bulky left claw. Attack it when you reach its side, and then dodge away. Repeat this tactic to drain its health without putting yourself in harm’s way.

Alternatively, you can resort to Cal’s Slow ability which significantly slows down the Skriton, allowing you to land more hits than usual. You can use any stance, but opt for the Dual Wield lightsaber stance to leverage its faster attack speed.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a story-focused game that allows you to explore varied landscapes on planets like Koboh, Jedha, Shattered Moon, and others. Throughout your journey, you will encounter various collectibles like Force Tears, Fish, Jedi Chambers, and more.

