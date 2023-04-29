Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: how to complete A New Home (Chapter 3 Mission 7)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor offers a robust narrative from the perspective of Cal Kestis. You can tag along with his companion BD-1 and experience a grand planet-faring adventure throughout several chapters of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. While most of Chapter 2 occurs in Koboh, you must head to a new destination called Jedha in Chapter 3.

A New Home is a sub-quest within this chapter. After learning more about a planet called Tanalorr via interfacing with a droid called Zee, Cal faces a formidable foe at the end of Chapter 2. Cal will need to head back to Greez and Bode Akuna to check the status of his ship Mantis.

Disclaimer: This article may contain light spoilers regarding the game.

Completing A New Home mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The previous Star Wars Jedi Survivor chapter ended in a boss battle with Dagan Gera. He managed to escape via an airship, thereby ending the fight abruptly.

Do remember to pick up Health Essence after the cutscene. Proceed to the edge of the tower and hop down the ledge. Get back up on the narrow pipe and climb atop the platform. Feel free to use a zipline that ends near a wooden platform.

You can spot a flying mount hovering at the edge of this platform. You can use it to glide across the valley and drop near the Nekko Pools area. If you head to the right side of a small waterfall, Cal won’t be able to walk uphill and slip back down.

You must therefore find a Nekko mount in the tunnel which can be accessed via the path leading through the waterfall.

You must head through the waterfall to find the Nekko mount (Image via Electronic Arts)

Return to this area after acquiring the mount and proceed towards the Bygone Settlement meditation point. Once you resume your journey, you will reach a cliff edge wherein Mantis ship zooms past Cal. Head to the landing pad to reunite with Greez and Bode Akuna. You can refer to this article that highlights the role of Bode Akuna in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

A cutscene begins, which reveals that Cere might know more about Tanalorr. Greez initially feels reluctant to travel, but Cal convinces him to tag along to the planet Jedha. You can review your loadout at this juncture via the workbench. Soon thereafter, you will receive a call from Anchorite via the holoprojector, who informs you that there is a sandstorm on the planet along with many imperial patrols.

The crew proceeds with the landing, and you can interact with the Monastery Walls meditation point. Head to the wide area on the right and pull open the huge gate. After wall running on the right side, Cal spots some airships heading towards the rendezvous point.

Jump to the right side of this pillar to proceed (Image via Electronic Arts)

The journey is hindered by a large scorpion-looking creature which you can avoid by grappling onto a tall pillar in the area. The creature keeps hitting the pillar, but you must focus on getting to the opposite side by scaling the ledges.

Proceed towards a fort-like entrance wherein you will face some stormtroopers. After traversing through a narrow elevated beam, you will reach the Penitent Chambers meditation point.

When you begin to scale downwards, a stormtrooper catches hold of Cal, triggering a small cutscene wherein Cal uses his lightsaber to get rid of the enemy and drops down, resulting in a long slide. Heading into a cave-like area will result in a handful of stormtroopers shooting at you. Your fight is interrupted by Merrin, who knocks out one of them and aids Cal in defeating others with her staff weapon.

This concludes A New Home part of Chapter 3, and you also secure an achievement/trophy called Survivors, We Adapt in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor can be a challenging experience since it draws inspiration from myriad soullike games. Feel free to peruse this guide on how to dodge and parry in Star Wars Jedi Survivor to make fights easier.

