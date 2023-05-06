All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Nekko Pools - Koboh)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor contains many collectibles hidden in plain sight, and the same applies to the Nekko Pools area on planet Koboh. While the area has very few collectibles for players to obtain, it is necessary for achievement hunters. This is because collectibles help them to progress toward the total completion of the game.

While Star Wars Jedi Survivor has 29 collectibles scattered around its enormous map, this article lists the location of every collectible available in the Nekko Pools of Koboh.

6 collectibles are scattered around Nekko Pools on planet Koboh in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

There are six collectibles available in the Nekko Pools area on planet Koboh. Here are the locations of each one in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

1) Priorite Shard #1

Priorite Shard #1 (Image via Electronic Arts)

After reaching the Nekko Pools meditation point, head to the cave on the right and pick the Priorite Shard up from the wall behind the water-draining area.

2) Priorite Shard #2

Priorite Shard #2 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Return to the entrance of the cave and get on your mount. Take the route on the right to enter the second cave and reach the end of it. The second Priorite Shard can be found floating on the water of the crack.

3) Bluebell Squish #1

Bluebell Squish #1 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Get back to your mount and take the downslope to your left. Dismount from your pet and approach the glowing bush on the right. Hit the bush with your lightsaber to receive the Bluebell Squish.

4) Databank

Databank (Image via Electronic Arts)

Take a few steps towards the left of the bush. BD-1 will start to scan the area to locate information and initialize the Databank entry.

5) Bluebell Squish #2

Bluebell Squish #2 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Go to the other side to find another glowing bush. Hit it with your weapon to get another Bluebell Squish.

6) Body Swooper Chest

Body Swooper Chest (Image via Electronic Arts)

Get on your mount and climb up the slope and take an immediate left to get out of the cave and return to the starting point. Take a left past the first cave and head straight till you reach the end of the road. Double jump to the cave on the right to reach the chest. Unlocking the chest grants the Swooper Body part for BD-1.

This concludes the list of all the Star Wars Jedi Survivor collectibles that can be found upon exploration in the Nekko Pools region in Koboh. As the location is not large, the items are mostly scattered nearby and can be reached using the mount or barefoot. However, the mount will make it easier to get access to certain areas.

