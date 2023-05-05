All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Gorge Crash Site-Koboh)

There are a lot of collectibles cleverly spread out throughout the entire map of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. There are 29 collectibles in total, out of which 14 can be found in the Gorge Crash Site region on Koboh. Gorge Crash Site is the first area that you will be traversing on the planet of Koboh, and this is where Cal Kestis' journey in Star Wars Jedi Survivor begins.

Let us see where all the Star Wars Jedi Survivor collectibles in the Gorge Crash Site can be found

As mentioned earlier, there are 14 collectibles in the Gorge Crash Site region on Koboh Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Even though this is the first turf you will tread on when you arrive, tracking down all the collectibles won't be easy.

Since you reach this region earlier in the game, you will not possess all the abilities needed to find or even reach some of the collectibles in this area. As a result, you will need to return to this area after you progress through the main storyline and unlock new abilities.

The 14 collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor are divided into six groups:

Chests

Databank Entries

Force Essence

Force Tears

Seed Pods

Treasures

Chests

There are two chests that can be found in the Gorge Crash Site in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and here are all their locations:

Chest #1 Location (via RESPAWN)

Chest #1: This chest can be found near the center of the Gorge Crash Site. You will have to use your Ascension Cable to climb on top of a cliff to the left of the Meditation Point. This is where the first chest is located, and you will receive BD-1 Photoreceptors - Scrapyard as a reward.

Chest #2 Location (via RESPAWN)

Chest #2: As you reach the end of this region, you will come across the second chest. This will be located on the right side of the Derelict Dam Region just before you enter it. You will receive a Cal Appearance Item - Short Beard as your reward.

Databank entries

There are 4 Databank entries that you can collect, and here are all the Gorge Site Databank entry locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

Databank #1: This databank entry can be found inside the cave to the right side. You'll have to scan a pile of rocks to get your "Crushed Prospector."

Databank #2: The second entry can be found close to the Tar Pits, where the Pit Droid downed a ship.

Databank #3: You will find this close to the entry of the Gorge Crash Site, to the right of the Meditation Point, by the dried Tar Pits.

Databank #4: This can be found on the edge of the map, right behind where the third entry was located.

Force Essence collectible

Force Essence Location (via RESPAWN)

There is just one Force Essence that you will find in the Gorge Crash Site in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. For this, you must pull the Pit Droid Ship out of the Tar Pit located in Derelict Dam Region. You must first unlock the Force Lift Ability, which you can do as you progress through the main story. This will reward you with a Skill Point.

Force Tear collectible

Force Tear Location (via RESPAWN)

Just like the previous entry, you will find only one Force Tear in the Gorge Crash Site. This can be obtained once you unlock your Force Lift ability. You must find the secret latch under the elevator that will take you to the second area. Once you activate the elevator, jump down, and you will find a secret door leading you to the Force Tear collectible.

Seed Pods

There are four Seed Pods that you can collect, and here are the places where you can find them:

Seed Pod #1:

Seed Pod #1 Location (via RESPAWN)

You will have to move on to the left of the Meditation Point to get hold of the first Seed Pod collectible.

Seed Pod #2:

Seed Pot #2 Location (via RESPAWN)

As you're about to enter the Tar Pits, you will encounter a ledge. Jump onto that, and you will find your second Seed Pod collectible.

Seed Pod #3:

Seed Pot #3 Location (via RESPAWN)

Further beyond the Pit Droid Ship, where you collect your Force Essence, you will find a bush with orbs flying around. You must destroy this to get the third Seed Pod.

Seed Pod #4:

Seed Pot #4 Location (via RESPAWN)

The fourth Seed Pod collectible can be found to the right of the Meditation point for the Gorge Crash Site, where you'll have to destroy a plant to obtain it.

Treasures

You can find 2 Treasures hidden in the map, and here are the places where you can find them:

Treasure #1:

Treasure #1 Location (via RESPAWN)

You can find this in the dried Tar Pits that you can reach by running across a wall to the right of the Meditation point. You will receive a priority shard as your reward.

Treasure #2:

Treasure #2 Location (via RESPAWN)

As you make your way to the caves on the left side of the Meditation Point, you will come across your final treasure. There will be two B1 Droids that you must defeat at the entrance. You will find the treasure on the top of the cliff that you can climb by wall running.

These are all of the 14 collectibles you can find in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and collecting all of them will take you one step close to the 100% completion rating.

