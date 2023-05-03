How to open Red Chests and Electric Doors in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a story-driven title, but it offers robust exploration elements in the form of various collectibles. You get to explore a variety of outdoor and indoor areas on planets like Koboh, Jedha, Coruscant, and Shattered Moon. During exploration, you will come across certain areas locked behind Electric Doors as well as some Red Chests.

It is only natural for you to try to figure out an immediate solution during your first encounter with these mechanisms. The solution, however, is to keep playing main missions in the game and unlock a special ability called Electro Dart for the protagonist Cal Kestis’ companion bot BD-1.

Disclaimer: This article may contain light spoilers for Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

How to unlock Electro Dart ability for BD-1 to open Red Chests and Electric Doors in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor encourages you to explore all areas thoroughly to acquire rewards and collectibles. While the majority of items can be found easily, some areas are locked behind Electric Doors, which can be identified by a blue glowing electric module in their vicinity. You will also encounter Red Chests during exploration that will have a similar module.

You can unlock both of them after acquiring the Electro Dart ability for BD-1. All you need to do is play the main story and progress to the point wherein Cal heads to the observatory on planet Koboh. During this main mission, Cal will comment on the electric modules you will encounter on your way to the objective.

Upon progressing through the level, you will come across several stormtroopers in the area surrounded by fire. Defeat all enemies and grapple onto a pillar in the same area. Grapple once again towards a crashed Imperial shuttle. Cal can access the ship by passing through a narrow crevice.

A small cutscene will be triggered wherein Cal arrives in the cockpit and BD-1 signals to pick up a special part.

From this point onwards, you can leverage BD-1’s Electro Dart ability. To use it, you must simply press the down button on the D-pad and hit the right arrow on the D-pad to switch to Electro Dart ability. You can then aim at the blue glowing electric modules by using the left trigger button (LT) and fire the Electro Darts with the right trigger (RT).

You can use the Electro Dart on the blue glowing electric modules (Image via Electronic Arts)

You will encounter Electric Doors frequently throughout the game, and some of them even hide challenging opponents behind them. For example, the D-L1t legendary droid on planet Coruscant. All you need to do is aim and shoot the Electro Dart at the blue glowing modules to unlock them.

You can follow the same process to unlock Red Chests. These chests also have a dedicated electric module that is tucked away in the vicinity, and you might need a bit of exploring to find them.

Once you spot these modules, feel free to use the Electro Dart, which will turn the red light on these chests to green.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor comprises several other collectibles for you to acquire, like Force Tears, Force Essence, Fish, and more. If you wish to take a break from the main story and partake in the collectible hunt, feel free to peruse this guide highlighting all Fish locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

