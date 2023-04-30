Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete The Heist (Chapter 1 Mission 1)

Respawn Entertainment's recently released Star Wars title, Star Wars Jedi Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis. He's the young Padawan from the previous game, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, who's turned into a highly skilled Jedi Knight. Much like the first title, this one features an engaging main story, alongside an amazing cast of characters.

Being a narrative-driven action-adventure game, Star Wars Jedi Survivor does not waste any time and delves right into the game's very first main story mission as soon as you hit the "Start New Journey" option from the main menu. Keeping up with the tradition of classic Star Wars stories, the opening hours of the game are a complete thrill-ride, hopping from one set-piece to another.

Here's a complete breakdown and step-by-step walkthrough for the very first mission, The Heist, in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor guide: Detailed walkthrough for the first mission, The Heist i

There are several objectives that you will need to follow and complete in the first mission of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, which include:

Pursue the Senator's Yacht

Find your crew at the Yacht

Defeat K-405 (boss fight)

Board the Senator's Yacht

Although the game is an open-world action-adventure (much like Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order), the first mission is quite linear. Once you complete the first chapter, you will get access to explore the open world, starting with the hub world of Koboh. This allows you to fully explore Star Wars Jedi Survivor open world and tackle the main story quests at your own pace.

1) Pursue the Senator's Yacht

Once you get past the initial cutscene and the on-rails section of the game, you will immediately be given control of Cal with his default Jedi Knight abilities. You will have to fight off against a horde of Stormtroopers, which is a great way to get a feel of the game's combat system.

After defeating the Stormtroopers, the game will transition into another cutscene that will take you to the next section, where you will need to blow open a wall using the Force to proceed. You will face two Stormtroopers to your right, take them out and continue ahead to get to the very first meditation point.

Proceeding past the meditation point, you will face a few more troopers that you will need to defeat, and a small platform that you will need to lower using your Force powers. Once you reach the top via the platform, you will get access to the Holomap, which you can use to track your current objective.

Continuing forward, you will come face-to-face with some Stormtroopers who will fire at you. Use your lightsaber to parry the incoming projectiles and proceed to the area where the Stormtroopers are and take them out. You will find a cracked wall that you will need to squeeze through to proceed to the next area, where you will get a new lightsaber stance.

After getting the lightsaber stance, the game will once again transition to a short cutscene, after which, Bode will join Cal and you can simply follow him to your next objective.

2) Reunite with your crew at the Yacht

This is a small section of the first mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It is fairly straightforward and essentially the training ground for the game to teach you the basics of Cal's traversal abilities.

Once you are out on the rooftops again, you will be able to direct Bode to destroy a hanging crate (by pressing "R1" or "RB"). This, in turn, allows BD-1 to create a zipline for Cal to proceed to the next area.

You will reach a ramp that you can scale using the adjacent walls that can be traversed via wall running. In the next area, you will once again face a horde of Stormtroopers blocking your path. Once you dispatch them, interact with a nearby console to bring up a bridge that you can use to proceed to the next platform.

Follow Bode to the next area and reach the next meditation point, where you can rest and unlock a few combat skills for Cal. Once you leave the meditation point and proceed forward, you will come face-to-face with the game's very first boss, the K-405.

3) Defeat K-405

Being the very first boss fight in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the K-405 isn't particularly difficult, but can be a challenging encounter if you fail to time your attacks and dodges. The easiest, and possibly the safest, way to defeat this enemy is to keep your distance and attack only when you see an opening.

There are plenty of opportunities to parry the boss' attacks as well, but it is recommended to simply avoid most of them by side-strafing if you're not confident with your parry timings.

You get some help from Bode as well, who can help distract the boss to give you time to heal and reposition yourself. It is recommended to use the Double-bladed stance to make a quick work of the enemy.

Once you defeat the K-405, you will be able to pick up the Ascension cable, a tool that basically serves the same purpose as a grappling hook.

4) Board the Senator's Yacht

After defeating K-405, you will be able to proceed to the next area and meet up with your crew before heading out to chase the Senator's Yacht. You will need to drop down at the end of the platform that your crew pushes down to finally make your way to the Senator's Yacht.

You will need to do a little bit of platforming in this section to finally get access to the ship and its controls. Once you get there, Star Wars Jedi Survivor will transition to the final cutscene of the mission, concluding The Heist.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and EA App).

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes