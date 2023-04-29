How to defeat Sutaban Alpha legendary beast in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? Location, rewards, and more

Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the recently released single-player Star Wars title and the direct sequel to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, features some intriguing optional questlines that reward you with powerful skills and upgrades and are also home to some of the most challenging boss fights in the game. One such deadly and difficult optional boss is the Sutaban Alpha.

The Sutaban Alpha is one of the deadliest predators on Jedha and is among the very few legendary monsters you get to fight against in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. To find the boss, you must solve a crypt puzzle called the Crypt of Uhrma. Being one of the legendary monsters in the game, the Sutaban Alpha can be quite a challenging boss fight. However, there are a few ways you can essentially trivialize the battle against the behemoth and easily defeat the boss.

Here's a comprehensive guide on defeating the Sutaban Alpha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, along with information on the boss' location, the questline that leads you to the monster, and the rewards you gain after defeating it.

How to easily defeat Sutaban Alpha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

The Crypt of Uhrma isn't as challenging as other crypts that you can find while exploring the open world of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. However, the real challenge of completing the Crypt of Uhrma comes from the boss fight it entails. You can find the Cryot of Uhrma on Pilgrim's Path, an area you visit early in the game.

If you attempt the crypt after progressing through the main story, you can fast-travel to the location using the nearby meditation point. The interior of the Crypt of Uhrma can feel a bit claustrophobic, but it does open up once you solve the puzzle and make your way inside the cavernous structure.

Once you reach the area where you meet your friend Skoova Stev, who can be found fishing (as always), you will need to proceed to the nearby green barrier to reach the location of the boss fight. Crossing the green border will immediately pit you against the meanest and arguably the deadliest monster in Jedha, the Sutuban Alpha.

Here are a few tips that should help you easily defeat the Sutuban Alpha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

The Sutaban Alpha can be intimidating due to its agility and raw damage-dealing potential.

There are a few attacks to look out for, one being the usual ground pound that is common in most legendary enemies, another one being a decisive melee strike flurry, and the last one being an unblockable lunge attack.

Most of Sutaban Alpha's attacks are reminiscent of the standard Sutaban; the monster has much more health and higher damage output.

The best way to tackle this boss is to strafe sideways and wait for him to come to a standstill before attacking. Fighting the Sutaban Alpha is all about patience and knowing when to strike.

You won't get many opportunities to counterattack; however, if you are confident with your parry timings, you can dodge most of the boss' attacks for additional damage.

Once you defeat the Sutaban Alpha, you will be rewarded with the Gambler perk, which increases the experience gained per kill. However, it should be noted that the experience multiplier resets with every death, and you won't be able to get the multiplier back by killing the enemy that killed you.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and EA App).

