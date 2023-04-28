How to solve Crypt of Uhrma Puzzle in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is almost out, with players getting ready to venture into the heart of the galaxy for a brand new adventure. Like many action-adventure games, Star Wars Jedi Survivor has its fair share of puzzles that allow players to access hidden locations, fight secret bosses, or collect a ton of resources or rare collectibles. Puzzles make the game more interesting and give players a break from regular activities like exploration, fighting, and doing story or side missions.

One of the many puzzles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the Crypt of Uhrma Puzzle, which will reward players with a nice set of resources and items, aside from clearing the path towards an NPC named Skoova Steve, who the player can recruit to help them find the many fish that are hidden around the game's map.

Read on to find out how to discover and solve one of the most fun puzzles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Solution to the wall puzzle in the Crypt of Uhrma

You will encounter the Crypt of Uhrma in the Blustery Mesa area, along the path that leads to Pilgrim's Sanctuary. While following the designated road, you'll notice that it forks into an optional path that leads away from the main road. Going down this path will take you to the entrance of the crypt. To identify it, try locating an elevator shaft at the end of the path. The entrance is right beside it.

Before you enter, remember to use the Meditation Point given nearby. This will unlock fast travel to the area should you wish to return at a later time. Once you're set, start making your way across the large structure. Since the area is optional, some players may have already discovered it. The aforementioned Meditation Point will be of use here.

Once inside, keep exploring the crypt until you reach the puzzle, indicated by a large wall full of what seems to be square structures. These structures are, in fact, pillars that you need to pull out in a specific order using the Force. To get the solution to the puzzle, you will have to exit the crypt and get back to following the main story's path, which leads to Pilgrim's Sanctuary and will then unlock travel to the city of Coruscant.

Follow the path and climb to the top of the cliff. Once you're up, you'll notice a ruin in front of you, spread out in the valley below. This will trigger a dialogue from your character, who'll remark that it looks familiar.

The solution of the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The ruin has a ton of pillars arranged in the same order as that of the puzzle in the Crypt of Uhrma. Since you have a top-down view of the structure, noting down the solution will be easy. It indicates that the first and fourth pillars in the top row and the second and third pillars in the bottom row need to be pulled out using the Force.

After this, return to the Crypt of Uhrma and use the solution to complete the puzzle. Once you're done, the wall will open, revealing a hidden room behind it. You can find rewards like a stim canister and Force Echo in the room, along with a tunnel that leads out to an area where you can find Skoova Steve, who is essential to obtaining the "Skoova Diving" trophy/achievement in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

If you can walk through the various green laser barriers in the map, you will be able to access the pool area, which contains the Sutaban Alpha Legendary Adversary boss fight.

All Star Wars Jedi Survivor editions are now available to play for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players.

