How to defeat Mire Terror legendary beast in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? Location, rewards, and more

Being a challenging role-playing game, Star Wars Jedi Survivor throws many difficult enemies at players to try and kill. Legendary enemies fall among some of the most difficult foes to face in the game. These are essentially side bosses hidden in secret areas that often drop valuable loot and experience once killed.

Among the game's several Legendary Enemies and Beasts, The Mire Terror can be particularly tricky as it makes you fight two foes instead of one. They both chase you down and try to smack you to death; it requires a lot of evasions to beat them.

How to find and beat the Mire Terror in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Location of the Mire Terror

Before you can fight this boss in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you must complete Lucrehulk and pick up a rumor from Mousey telling you to go to Viscid Bog. To reach this location, you will need the Lift and Slam powers.

Head to the Gorge Crash Site and use your powers to open up a metal door that leads to an elevator. Take it to the bottom and use your Lift to raise the stone pillars that will lead you to the boss fight.

How to beat the Mire Terror in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Mire Terror is a fight against two Mogu Trolls. These are large creatures that are highly aggressive and strong. You may have already fought one by now but never two simultaneously.

They will both aggressively charge you, but most attacks, except for the grab attack, can be blocked. Mogus get a red highlight around their body when it is about to go for a grab attack, which you should try and avoid or use against them.

When grabbed by it, you will be prompted to mash a button. Doing so successfully will allow you to cut off its arm and deal heavy damage. It will also cripple its ability to deal more damage to you. However, keep your health in mind when trying to do this, as getting grabbed will mean you will take some damage.

Parrying their attacks will also be greatly useful. Time your block with the Mogus' attack, and you will deflect it and cause stamina damage. Their attacks are often slow and well-telegraphed, so parrying should not be all that difficult.

Using the Mind Control Jedi ability, you can buy yourself some time. It doesn't last long enough to help you meaningfully deal with either of them, but it will distract them long enough to get you out of the pinch. The other Mogu will attack the mind-controlled one if they come in range, but, once again, it is not the most reliable technique due to its duration.

Beating the Mire Terror in Star Wars Jedi Survivor will award you a Stim Upgrade.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes