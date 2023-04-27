Star Wars Jedi: Survivor accessibility options revealed, including Slow Mode

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a challenging role-playing game that puts players in the shoes of Cal Kestis as he continues to escape the Galactic Empire’s effort to exterminate Jedis. The game allows players to wield lightsabers in five different stances as well as use The Force to deal with enemies. As games grow in popularity, more people start playing them.

Accessibility options make it such that everyone can join in on the fun that the game offers. This includes various options like color blind mode to give players an easier time playing the game.

Various options included in accessibility options in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, including Slow Mode

Respawn has taken extensive community feedback while working on accessibility systems in order to create a game that everyone can play. Slow Mode, in particular, is helpful for players with slower reaction times. This setting allows people to adjust the speed of anything that is time-based, slowing down the in-game character, enemies, and the game world.

Players can completely remap their controls to suit their needs, and they can also turn on an auto-targeting system for the camera in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. A navigation assist using audio pings has also been included.

Those with visual impairments such as color blindness can find several settings that allow them to adjust color profiles and other color settings. Field of View and camera shake can also be adjusted to suit one's needs.

Respawn didn’t want accessibility just through options but in the game's design as well. They made sure their artists were well aware of the conscious decisions that needed to be made in the design of key areas in the map. They were mindful of the color palette chosen with important information dual-coded so that the same information can be conveyed in several ways.

Subtitles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have also been heavily improved, allowing players to choose the level of detail they convey. The same can be said for closed captions, which can be customized to include directional indicators.

Respawn has promised to add even more accessibility options in the future, such as a menu narration feature and a high contrast color mode. The company has made a conscious effort to be inclusive to those with disabilities and has ensured that as many people as possible can experience playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The game will be released on April 28, 2023, across platforms including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

