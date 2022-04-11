Fortnite Star War maps will have you questioning the game you're playing 

Ever since the first Star Wars collaboration with Fortnite, fans have not been able to get enough of it. This is why Epic Games eventually roped in The Mandalorian and Boba Fett as well. According to leaks, Darth Vader will also soon feature in the Metaverse.

Given how popular the game has become, many creative Loopers have even created maps to pay homage to Star Wars. However, most of these are static in nature. They simply feature elements from the franchise’s universe and nothing more. Well, all that is about to change soon.

🧊 Nickeler - Fortnite Leaks And News 🧊 @Nickelerleaks Epic is planning to do a MAJOR collab with Star Wars soon! In the latest Unreal Engine update, a part showed a "Darth Vader" Folder for Fortnite. Furthermore, all the lightsabers WILL return soon as seen at the start of the season. Today, the "E-11 Blaster Rifle" got readded! Epic is planning to do a MAJOR collab with Star Wars soon! In the latest Unreal Engine update, a part showed a "Darth Vader" Folder for Fortnite. Furthermore, all the lightsabers WILL return soon as seen at the start of the season. Today, the "E-11 Blaster Rifle" got readded! https://t.co/FjIsf1kcfi

Fortnite Creative Map Maker wins over Loopers with an ultra-realistic Star Wars map

With advancements in technology and software, Loopers have been able to create bigger and better things using Fortnite's in-game creative engine. Although Unreal Engine 5 has come into play, Creative 2.0 has not. Based on speculation, it will take some time to go live.

Nevertheless, that didn't stop TKiiwii from creating one of the best Star Wars maps in the game. It is set on a planet known as Jakku, which features vast arid landscapes and mild dust storms.

Keeping the landscape aside, the Millennium Falcon and a TIE fighter can be seen in the scene alongside a few buildings and NPCs in the distance. If it hadn't been mentioned that this was Fortnite, a viewer might mistakenly think it was an upcoming Star Wars game featuring Rey Skywalker as the main protagonist.

Unfortunately, the map has not yet gone live. Given the intricacies of designing an entire map, things will take some time. Nevertheless, given how good it looks in the preview, the wait will be worth it in the end.

Will the new Star Wars collaboration featuring Darth Vader be a part of Chapter 3 Season 3's theme?

Considering how huge the Star Wars hype has become in Fortnite, it's not all that outlandish to expect Darth Vader to play a role in next season's theme. Given his affiliation with the 'Dark Side,' he would make a perfect ally for the Imagined Order.

This was confirmed by BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 3He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season!This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT , who is known for always posting correct leaks! BREAKING: DARTH VADER IS CONFIRMED FOR CHAPTER 3 - SEASON 3He will also be a boss on the Island during the next season! 🔥This was confirmed by @TaborTimeYT, who is known for always posting correct leaks! https://t.co/Zbhkeo0Jlc

Furthermore, given that the IO is being pushed back to their stronghold on the island, they could use a bit of recusing themselves. This plays out perfectly with the fact that Darth Vader will feature as an NPC Boss in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

It may be possible that he will to an extent take over the operations on the island and help the Imagined Order fight back. If Epic Games truly taps into the 'Dark Side,' Loopers may even get to witness a Pg-13 recreation of the "You have failed me for the last time" scene featuring Vader and Slone.

However, wishful thinking aside, Darth Vader will probably just feature as an NPC Boss that players will be able to fight and defeat. But that'll be easier said than done if he's using his Lightsaber. Hopefully, Epic Games will level out the playing field by adding Lightsabers to the game for everyone to use

