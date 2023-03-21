Best Warzone 2 FOV Settings in Season 2 Reloaded

FOV (or Field of View) is one of the most important gameplay elements in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is a representation of the portion of the world visible on the screen at any particular time. Hence, the FOV value one uses will have a huge impact on the visibility of their immediate surroundings, which makes it extremely crucial to set up this setting properly.

While having a higher FOV will allow players to see more of their surroundings, it will also make the objects in their vision smaller, including enemy targets. Hence, tweaking this setting to find the right balance is a tough task.

The ideal FOV is where players can see more around them clearly, without missing out on important visual cues. Having said that, this guide will take a closer look at the best FOV settings to use in Warzone 2 as of Season 2 Reloaded.

Guide to the best FOV settings in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2

As already established, the importance of FOV in first-person shooter titles such as Warzone 2 cannot be ignored. Having both lower and higher FOVs has its respective benefits and disadvantages.

Adjusting the Field of View in Warzone 2 is a pretty straightforward process. To do so, follow the steps below:

1) Launch the game and then head over to the Graphics settings.

2) Next, select the View tab.

3) Find the Field of View Section therein and from there you can start adjusting the numerous viewing settings.

FOV settings (Image via Activision)

Under the Field of View section, there will be a total of five settings that will require adjustments. The following are the most optimal settings to use in Warzone 2 considering the scale of gameplay:

Field of View (FOV): Keep this value between 105-115

ADS Field of View: Select Affected. This makes it easier to track enemy operatives when shooting at them.

Weapon Field of View: Set it to Default

3rd Person Field of View: Set it to 90

Vehicle Field of View: Set it to Wide

These FOV settings in the Battle Royale title will provide users with the most visibility without negatively impacting the gameplay experience. However, it is essential to note here that the Field of View in-game is really up to one's preference.

Hence, if users aren't satisfied with these values, it is recommended to start out with these settings and adjust them by incrementing or decrementing by a value of 5 until they reach the desired results.

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

