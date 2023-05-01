How to defeat D-L1t legendary droid in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? Location, rewards, and more

Star Wars Jedi Survivor adeptly balances narrative sequences with myriad battles against unique enemies. You will find the game fairly challenging owing to its inspiration being the many soulslike games. It comprises a handful of planets wherein you will encounter certain tougher opponents during exploration. Some of these battles can be easier, like the fight with D-L1t.

You can come across a legendary droid D-L1t on a planet called Coruscant in the Hangar 2046-C area. However, this legendary droid is locked behind a door that requires unlocking the Electro Dart ability for Cal’s companion bot BD-1. Defeating it unlocks Slice DT Sentry ability for BD-1.

Disclaimer: This article may contain light spoilers regarding the game.

Finding and defeating D-L1t in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is liable to test your lightsaber skills thanks to the myriad enemy types ranging from savage beasts to formidable droids. Not all of them will pose a threat to Cal, especially if you adeptly use his abilities against tougher opponents. D-L1t is one of the easier mini-bosses in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

You can head to planet Coruscant after acquiring BD-1’s Electro Dart ability. You can unlock it by naturally playing through the main missions of Star Wars Jedi Survivor and reaching a stage involving a crashed Imperial ship. This unravels in the Fogged Expanse region on Koboh.

After acquiring the Electro Dart ability for BD-1, you can travel to Hangar 2046-C within the Undercity Skylanes area on Coruscant. Proceed to the elevator right ahead of the meditation point, which takes you to a higher level.

Defeat the stormtroopers in the area and look for the door with a blue, glowing electric module on top. Use the newly acquired Electro Dart by aiming at the glowing module on top of the door. The legendary droid D-L1t presents itself as soon as the door is unlocked.

Defeating D-L1t legendary droid

Its primary attack includes a simple weapon swing (Image via Electronic Arts)

D-L1t wields two glowing weapons in star wars jedi survivor: a staff in the right hand and an axe-like weapon in the left. However, it has a slow movement speed, making it easier to preempt all its attacks and dodge them effortlessly.

D-L1t has the following attack patterns:

It can unleash a red charge attack that cannot be blocked. It merely rushes towards Cal and head-butts him.

Its primary attack comprises a single swing of either of his weapons. This is easy to parry, resulting in many opportunities to land hits on D-L1t.

It frequently uses a red stomp attack. Since it cannot be blocked, you can dodge away from it and charge at it after it finishes the stomp animation.

After depleting a large chunk of its health, Cal can chop one of its arms with a lightsaber. D-L1t becomes a bit charged up after this and may rush you with its red spinning attack. This is another move you cannot block; hence, keeping a safe distance from it until it concludes spinning is ideal.

Watch out for its red spinning attack (Image via Electronic Arts)

Upon degrading in health, it will lose another arm but still charge at you. This attack cannot be blocked as well. The best tactic to employ during this stage of the boss fight is to stay on the move. Since it has no arms, it will use its legs to hit you. However, these are weak hits and pose no threat to Cal.

You can then defeat it easily by dodging to the side and landing some lightsaber hits when it finishes its move. Cal will cut the droid in half at the conclusion of this boss battle. Defeating D-L1t unlocks a new ability for Cal’s companion BD-1 called Slice, allowing BD-1 to hack DT Sentry bots.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor features a total of thirteen legendary adversaries that you can face off against and test your combat skills and abilities. Each opponent requires different tactics, and defeating most of them yields a reward.

