How to defeat The Massiff legendary droid in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? Location, rewards, and more

Star Wars Jedi Survivor offers ample opportunities to test your combat skills throughout its story. Despite the game's emphasis on narrative, it features a robust combat system with varied lightsaber stances and the ability to defeat formidable foes in battle. The Massiff is one of the many legendary adversaries you will face in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

The Massiff, also called the Reprogrammed Magnaguard, wields a long staff with a purple glow on both ends and resorts to numerous swift attacks on you. You will encounter him on planet Koboh in the Lucrehulk Core area within the Yurt Barracks region. Defeating the Massiff will reward you with XP Essence.

Disclaimer: This article may contain light spoilers regarding the game.

Finding and defeating The Massiff in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you'll frequently encounter challenging enemies that require you to leverage gameplay mechanics and win battles. The Massiff is one such foe you'll face in the Yurt Barracks region on Koboh.

While initially, you will be unable to access the area where The Massiff is located, you can return to it after acquiring the Lift and Slam ability for Cal by following the main mission first.

You can start from the Lucrehulk Core meditation point (Image via Electronic Arts)

You can start from the Lucrehulk Core meditation point and take the downward path that leads to a narrow corridor. Enter the right side door and climb the blue railing. Turn south and dash ahead towards the door. Use Cal’s Lift ability to open the door, and you will find The Massiff on the right side of the corridor.

The Massiff is one of the thirteen legendary adversaries in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and hence, you must take your time to read all of its attacks. Furthermore, it is capable of skillfully blocking and parrying your lightsaber attacks.

You can make a note of the following attacks it can resort to:

It can occasionally unleash multiple spinning attacks with the staff that are faster and cannot be blocked. Hence it is better to dodge away from it.

The Massiff can suddenly use a single stabbing attack. This doesn’t deal massive damage to Cal.

It has another variation of the above stab attack but a longer winding time and glows in red before executing the move. Cal cannot block red attacks.

Watch out for its stab and jump attack. It begins with a poke from its staff, and then The Massiff jumps in the air and lands the staff vertically on Cal.

The Massiff can parry your attacks (Image via Electronic Arts)

Once you know the abovementioned tactics, you must note that it can also block most of your attacks. However, you must keep aggressively attacking it since it has a stun gage that can deplete and allow you to reduce its health. Unlike most fights in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you won’t have Bode Akuna or any other companion by your side during this battle.

After defeating The Massiff, you can acquire XP Essence. You can highlight the Essence locations by acquiring the Essence Map.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor features a robust narrative and encourages exploration of its varied landscapes. You can encounter many unique characters throughout the journey, like the many Cantina Recruits, that can aid in upgrading the hub area in Rambler’s Reach Outpost.

