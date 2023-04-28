All Cantina Recruits locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Max Capacity trophy guide)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor consists of many gameplay mechanics that flesh out the lore and enable you to meet unique beings. You can explore the world to encounter non-playable characters (NPCs) that can be recruited. However, acquiring all of them involves using Cal’s abilities which are usually offered via main story quests.

Hence, getting some members on board may require an extra visit to a previously explored location in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. After the first interaction, the majority of them will assemble in an area called Rambler’s Reach Outpost. You can frequently visit Cantina to gather their whereabouts in the form of Rumors.

Disclaimer: This article may contain light spoilers regarding the game.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor guide: Finding all Cantina Recruits easily

Star Wars Jedi Survivor allows you to explore varied areas on planets, such as Jedha, Koboh, Scattered Moon, and others. You are therefore liable to come across quirky NPCs that you must interact with as most of them can be recruited. There are a total of 11 Cantina Recruits in the game for you to find.

The following are their locations:

Pit Droid: This recruit can be found in the Gorge Crash Site that is located on the planet named Koboh. Although you will encounter him during Chapter 2, you can only recruit him after unlocking the Lift ability for the protagonist Cal. It can be acquired during Chapter 4 of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Do return to him and assist in pulling out the ship to be able to recruit the Pit Droid.

Hayes Madsen @Solfleet One of my favorite things about Star Wars is what I like to call the "weird little guy effect." I'm pleased to report Jedi Survivor has some of the best weird little guys ever. This is Skoova Steve, a small crustacean alien that talks like a dwarf from Lord of the Rings. One of my favorite things about Star Wars is what I like to call the "weird little guy effect." I'm pleased to report Jedi Survivor has some of the best weird little guys ever. This is Skoova Steve, a small crustacean alien that talks like a dwarf from Lord of the Rings. https://t.co/YSA0B9nfjB

You will secure an achievement/trophy called Max Capacity upon successfully finding all Cantina Recruits in this title. You must progress the story if you feel certain areas are inaccessible while finding the above NPCs and then return to pursue this achievement.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor allows you to partake in platforming and combat challenges scattered across the world. You can peruse this guide that highlights all the Force Tear locations in the game.

EA Star Wars @EAStarWars Battle as a Jedi Knight.



Skillfully leverage Cal’s growing Force abilities and new combat stances to defeat opponents with finesse. Battle as a Jedi Knight. Skillfully leverage Cal’s growing Force abilities and new combat stances to defeat opponents with finesse. https://t.co/SyyTzyUNDq

With numerous locations to explore, the game offers a unique variety of mounts that will aid you in traversing and finding the aforementioned Cantina Recruits and other collectibles.

If you are new to the series and have skipped the previous title, feel free to take a look at this article outlining everything you need to know before starting Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

