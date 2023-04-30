How to defeat The Ninth Sister boss fight in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

One of the many talking points of Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the huge amount of boss fights it has in its arsenal. Whether they’re encountered as part of the main questline or discovered in hidden locations around the game’s gigantic map, every single one of them is fun and unique in its own way. While many encounters can prove tedious to get through, they aren’t anything a couple of quick dodges, dashes, and parries can’t solve.

One of the first boss battles a player can engage in when playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor is against The Ninth Sister. You can find this enemy in the “Galactic Capital” of Coruscant, inside the Skylane Regulation Station.

Players shouldn't have any problems finding this location since it's just ahead of the Freight Handling Depot. However, this hardly gives them any time or opportunity to prepare for the upcoming battle, which may be an obstacle for players new to the series.

The most you can do is either engage in activities across the Star Wars Jedi Survivor map to earn experience and get skills, or travel to an area known as “Undercity Meats” in Coruscant. Here, you can find a Stim that can assist in the battle. There’s a Meditation Point not far from the Stim’s location, which can allow you to fast travel to the location of the boss battle.

Once you’re ready to face The Ninth Sister, here are a few tips you can follow.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: A guide for The Ninth Sister boss battle

The Ninth Sister is quite a formidable boss to go up against in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, especially early on. Her fight has three phases, each of which is more difficult than the last. However, players can overpower the Inquisitor with the perfect counters, dodges, and parries. Thankfully, a cutscene plays between phases, so there’s no chance of missing the cue that indicates the start of a phase.

Now, let’s talk about each phase of this Star Wars Jedi Survivor boss fight and focus on keeping you alive through each of them.

The Ninth Sister - Phase One

During the first phase, The Ninth Sister will only use one ranged attack and a slew of melee attacks. The first is an array of regular melee attacks that will come into effect if Cal is in range. The Inquisitor uses a double-edged lightsaber with unmatched skill and prowess, so getting hit by one of her melee attacks definitely hurts. Plus, she's got the red lightsaber color, which is pretty cool.

Leaving her melee range, however, prompts her to use a different attack - throwing her lightsaber straight at you. As long as you’re out of range, The Ninth Sister will continue to use this attack, which you can dash and dodge away from easily.

Her melee attacks include two combos - one with Upper, Side, and Overhead swings, and another with side strikes, slashes and overhead strikes. Both combos can be parried and countered in most situations, unless one of their attacks flashes red. These are unblockable and must be countered by dashing or rolling away. The Ninth Sister’s non-combo melee attacks include a spinning slash, a kick, and an unblockable lunging strike.

The Ninth Sister - Phase Two

The second phase of this boss battle gives The Ninth Sister new melee attacks and the ability to use the Force to her advantage. She can use the Force to pull you closer to herself, so moving into her melee range is advisable as soon as the second phase begins. There are more unblockable melee attacks in this phase, so be wary.

The second phase also allows her to enter her Mind Tricking phase, resulting in immunity from all of Cal’s attacks. To survive this phase, all you need to do is dodge around and parry her attacks. Parrying depletes her stamina bar, which will eventually break. When it does, pounce and start dealing as much damage as you can.

The Ninth Sister - Phase Three

Phase Three is quite fun, as Cal will now acquire the Dual Stance. This allows you to perform quick attacks, deal tons of damage in a short window of time, and use a new ability known as Force parry.

As for the Inquisitor, she will use attacks from both the previous phases while also gaining a new ability that allows her to strike the ground and send unblockable shockwaves toward Cal. Dodge through them, and you should be fine.

The Ninth Sister boss battle is one of the most fun fights in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. While it can seem grueling in some parts, it trains the player for combat scenarios further in the game and unlocks travel to a new planet. Players must be attentive and remember to dodge when she flashes red, which is all that is needed to defeat this early-game enemy.

