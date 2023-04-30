Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete The Escape (Chapter 1 Mission 2)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor's very first chapter throws you into combat against the Empire's forces while giving you a great opportunity to brush up your Jedi Knight skills. As a direct sequel to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, this title's mission structure is quite reminiscent of linear story-driven action-adventure games, such as Santa Monica Studio's recent God of War titles and the Tomb Raider reboot series.

Although this game is marketed as an open-world experience, you will need to get past its first chapter and reach the hub world of Koboh, and get started with exploration. This chapter is divided into two missions, the first being The Heist and the second The Escape. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily complete the latter in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Completing Chapter 1 Mission 2 - The Escape in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Much like any other main story mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, The Escape is divided into several different objectives, which are as follows:

Defeat The Ninth Sister

Rendezvous with Bravo and Bode

Clean Up the Mantis

The Escape starts right after you conclude the first mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor's opening chapter, The Heist. After reaching the first meditation point in the area where the first mission ends, you will need to proceed to the space with the two Probe Droids. Once you deal with them, you will be attacked by a new enemy type, the Purge Trooper.

These foes are significantly more challenging than the standard Stormtroopers that you've been fighting up until now. They are much more agile, can chain multiple hits in a single combo, and are capable of easily overwhelming you if you fail to dodge their attacks.

Defeating Purge Troopers can be tough, but it is doable once you get the hang of this game's combat system. After dealing with the one that presented themselves, you will be able to proceed to the next area and get access to this title's Confuse ability. Here you will need to take care of a few fodder enemies as well as a gunner, who you can avoid by hiding behind boxes.

Deal with all the foes and use the door at the area's end to progress. You will soon reach the next meditation point. Once you interact with it and leave the area, the game will transition into a cutscene that will lead to a fight against a horde of troopers. Once you beat all the enemies, you will get to face the Ninth Sister.

Defeating the Ninth Sister

The Ninth Sister is easily one of the toughest early-game boss battles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, requiring you to be precise with your dodge timings and counterattacks. One of the biggest things to keep in mind while going up against this foe is to not get very aggressive. Instead, you should take your time and whittle down her stun gauge to deal massive amounts of damage.

There are three phases to this boss fight; the first one is rather easy, where the Ninth Sister has a similar moveset as she had in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. However, once you deplete this foe's health bar to 75%, this fight will transition to its second phase, which can be quite a challenge.

In it, most of the Ninth Sister's attacks are turned into unblockables, which you can only either dodge or parry — with very precise timing. It is advised to stick to dodging her attacks if you're not confident with your parry timings. One of the most punishing moves to look out for in the second phase is her lunge attack, which you can avoid by side-strafing.

Once you deplete the Ninth Sister's health down to less than 50%, this boss fight will enter its third and final phase, which is even more difficult but still manageable. In it, you will unlock the Dual Stance, which will be the key to ending this battle.

Rendezvous with Bravo and Bode

Once you defeat the Ninth Sister, the game will once again transition to a cutscene and throw you into the next area. Here you will need to use BD-1 to extinguish the flames surrounding the pathway that you need to use to progress. After extinguishing the fire and moving forward, you will find another meditation point.

Proceed from the meditation point to reach another platform, where you will need to do a fair bit of wall-running to get to the next area. Once you are on the platform's other side, you will face two Stormtroopers and a Purge Trooper, who you will need to defeat in progress. After you dispatch those foes, go to the next area via the monkey bars and then grapple to the adjacent platform.

Moving forward, you will land onto Hangar 2046-C, where you will find another meditation point. Keep going forward, and you will reach another new section of the Hangar, where you will meet your crewmates. You will also have to go up against a horde of enemies in this area. Fortunately, you will get help from your allies in defeating the troopers coming your way.

Clean Up the Mantis

The final objective for accessing Star Wars Jedi Survivor's first chapter is to clean the Mantis and grab a few essential resources along the way. The first thing you need to acquire is a new skin for BD-1, which you can find in the bar area. The second and final thing to do before you conclude this mission is to visit the workbench, where you can upgrade your weapons and customize the BD-1, Cal, as well as lightsabers.

Once you are done working on the workbench, you can take the seat at the front of the Mantis to land on Koboh and end the first chapter in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

This game is now available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam and EA App).

