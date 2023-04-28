All Fish locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Skoova Diving trophy guide)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor offers many side distractions for you to engage in besides the main quest. One such side activity is finding fish with the help of an ally named Skoova. There are twelve locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor wherein you can find fish with him. However, it would help if you aided Cantina in recruiting him first and then proceeded to find all the fish.

Skoova sits on a boat in the Foothill Falls region during Chapter 5 of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. He sits beside a pond atop a waterfall, and interacting with him will trigger some dialog and eventually result in his recruitment. Collecting all the fish will populate the aquarium located beside Cantina.

Disclaimer: This article may contain light spoilers regarding the game.

Finding all Fish locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor comprises planets like Jedha, Koboh, Shattered Moon, and Coruscant. All fish, however, are only located in Jedha and Koboh. All you need to do is speak with Skoova when you encounter him across several locations to collect the fish since there is no dedicated fishing mini-game.

The following are all the fish locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

See Fish: This fish can be found in the pond where you are introduced to Skoova. This is located in Foothill Falls on Koboh.

This fish can be found in the pond where you are introduced to Skoova. This is located in Foothill Falls on Koboh. Frilled Newt: This fish is easier to find since it is near the meditation point in the Gorge Crash Site.

This fish is easier to find since it is near the meditation point in the Gorge Crash Site. Blinding Rayfish: The spot containing this fish is tricky to reach since it is on a pillar. Grand Court meditation point is nearest to the location. The pillar in the Devasted Settlement region is easy to spot owing to it being the only one with a water body on it. Use the Relter mount to glide towards it.

The spot containing this fish is tricky to reach since it is on a pillar. Grand Court meditation point is nearest to the location. The pillar in the Devasted Settlement region is easy to spot owing to it being the only one with a water body on it. Use the Relter mount to glide towards it. Blue-Finned Crayfish: You can find this fish in the Bygone Settlement region of Koboh. You can use the Nekko mount and travel from the meditation point towards the destination, an uphill path. The end of the road is where Skoova can be found.

You can find this fish in the Bygone Settlement region of Koboh. You can use the Nekko mount and travel from the meditation point towards the destination, an uphill path. The end of the road is where Skoova can be found. Glottsamcrab: This fish is in the Viscid Bog region of planet Koboh. It is between the meditation point and a Rumor objective in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

This fish is in the Viscid Bog region of planet Koboh. It is between the meditation point and a Rumor objective in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Mee: You must head to the Mountain Ascent region on Koboh to acquire this fish. Resort to Cal’s Phase ability to pass through some gates. Keep an eye on the right side and hop down the ledge after crossing a bridge. You can interact with Skoova right at the cliff’s edge.

Hayes Madsen @Solfleet One of my favorite things about Star Wars is what I like to call the "weird little guy effect." I'm pleased to report Jedi Survivor has some of the best weird little guys ever. This is Skoova Steve, a small crustacean alien that talks like a dwarf from Lord of the Rings. One of my favorite things about Star Wars is what I like to call the "weird little guy effect." I'm pleased to report Jedi Survivor has some of the best weird little guys ever. This is Skoova Steve, a small crustacean alien that talks like a dwarf from Lord of the Rings. https://t.co/YSA0B9nfjB

Viscid Lurker: You must head to the Phon’Qi Caverns in Koboh and descend multiple ledges that also pit you against some foes like Battle Droids. Skoova can be found beside a pool in the corner of the cavern.

You must head to the Phon’Qi Caverns in Koboh and descend multiple ledges that also pit you against some foes like Battle Droids. Skoova can be found beside a pool in the corner of the cavern. Fingerlip Garpon: Skoova is easy to spot seated on his boat in the lake in Rambler’s Reach Outpost area on Koboh. This lake is beside a sizeable house-like structure.

Skoova is easy to spot seated on his boat in the lake in Rambler’s Reach Outpost area on Koboh. This lake is beside a sizeable house-like structure. Barbed Hookfish: You must head to the Smuggler’s Tunnels on Koboh and hop down the ledge containing a green laser door. Skoova can be found right beside the water body in the tunnel.

You must head to the Smuggler’s Tunnels on Koboh and hop down the ledge containing a green laser door. Skoova can be found right beside the water body in the tunnel. Big Mouth Faa: You must progress Chapter 5 until you reach the Observatory on Koboh. You must then enter the cavern area with the help of an elevator. Use the zip line to reach a lower altitude, wherein you will come across a room with Skoova.

You must progress Chapter 5 until you reach the Observatory on Koboh. You must then enter the cavern area with the help of an elevator. Use the zip line to reach a lower altitude, wherein you will come across a room with Skoova. Snakefish: This fish is found on Jedha in the Anchorite Base region. You can find Skoova in the Arid Flats near the meditation point.

This fish is found on Jedha in the Anchorite Base region. You can find Skoova in the Arid Flats near the meditation point. Fantailed Laa: Reaching Skoova in the Crypt of Uhrma on Jedha involves solving a small puzzle. First, you must head upstairs from the meditation point twice and then enter a door. Use the dash move to reach a chasm and proceed on a downward path leading to the crypt. You can refer to the image below to pull the switches out to unlock the door and interact with Skoova to catch Fantailed Laa.

Pull the switches that are glowing in white to unlock the door (Image via Electronic Arts)

After collecting all the fish in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you will receive an achievement/trophy named Skoova Diving. You can play the game naturally and focus on the story first and then tackle collecting these fish since you can access all abilities.

Apart from collecting fish, you can also partake in mini-challenges scattered across the planets in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Feel free to peruse this guide highlighting all Force Tear locations in the game.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes