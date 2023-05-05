All BD-1 customization parts in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and how to get them

Initially introduced during Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, BD-1 is Cal Kestis' companion, who once again appears with his Jedi mate in the sequel, Star Wars Jedi Survivor. The title has a large number of customizable options, including a lot for the helper droid. Players are required to scout for them around the enormous map as they progress through the game.
This article lists the locations of all the BD-1 customization parts and explains how to get them in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.
Location of every BD-1 customization part in Star Wars Jedi Survivor
1) Default
Base Edition
The following parts are included as rewards for playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor:
- Assembly
- Materials - Starter Mix, Starter Paint
Deluxe Editions
The parts listed below are rewarded for purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Star Wars Jedi Survivor:
- BD-Astro Set
- BD-Rugged Set
- Material- Deluxe Mix
2) Audio Sensors
Geonosian
Located on the opposite side of the cave in the Untamed Downs of Koboh. Take down Mogu on the way to reach the chest.
Kaminoan
Exert force on the large stone in Jedha to reveal the door containing the crate.
Nocular
Inside the building of Storm Troopers in the Monastery meditation.
Scrapyard
Break the chest after taking the ledge beside the Central area of Koboh.
3) Heads
Geonosian
Climb to the top of Bygone Settlement in Koboh.
Nocular
Head to the left of the temple ruins of Meditation Walls.
Scrapyard
Decend and push away the box beside the dinosaur in Derelict Dam followed by a jump to the platform above to reach the chest.
Swooper
Enter the narrow cave near the gunner in the Forest Array area.
4) Photoreceptors
Geonosian
Climb up to the top using the elevators on the Lukrehulk Core.
Kaminoan
Dive inside the pool of the Pilgrim's Sanctuary.
Nocular
Climb up to the top of the temple ruins in Meditation Walls.
Scrapyard
Located on the ledge beside George Crash fast travel.
5) Bodies
Geonosian
Instead of jumping into the Yurt Barracks, head right and jump to reach the chest.
Nocular
Climb above and turn right from the Penitent Chambers fast-travel.
Scrapyard
From the Derelict District meditation descend and head opposite.
Swooper
Double jump to the nearby ledge after crossing the Nekko Pools in Koboh.
6) Legs
Geonosian
From the Bygone Settlement, head to the Jawwa Room and then to the other side. Take a left and enter the dark room.
Kaminoan
Located beside the Arid Flats Point.
Scrapyard
Located in Sodden Grotto near Rambler's Reach fast travel.
Swooper
In the Untamed Downs zone of Koboh, head to the metal door in the center. A chest is located inside the door.
Zee and Data Discs
The following items can be obtained from Zee and by collecting the Data Discs:
- Audio Sensors - Swooper
- Head - Kaminoan
- Photoreceptors - Swooper
- Body - Kaminoan
- Legs - Nocular
Star Wars Jedi Survivor is now available to play on the PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.
