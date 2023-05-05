All BD-1 customization parts in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and how to get them

Initially introduced during Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, BD-1 is Cal Kestis' companion, who once again appears with his Jedi mate in the sequel, Star Wars Jedi Survivor. The title has a large number of customizable options, including a lot for the helper droid. Players are required to scout for them around the enormous map as they progress through the game.

This article lists the locations of all the BD-1 customization parts and explains how to get them in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Location of every BD-1 customization part in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

1) Default

Base Edition

The following parts are included as rewards for playing Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

Assembly

Materials - Starter Mix, Starter Paint

Deluxe Editions

The parts listed below are rewarded for purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

BD-Astro Set

BD-Rugged Set

Material- Deluxe Mix

2) Audio Sensors

Audio Sensors (Image via Electronic Arts)

Geonosian

Located on the opposite side of the cave in the Untamed Downs of Koboh. Take down Mogu on the way to reach the chest.

Kaminoan

Exert force on the large stone in Jedha to reveal the door containing the crate.

Nocular

Inside the building of Storm Troopers in the Monastery meditation.

Scrapyard

Break the chest after taking the ledge beside the Central area of Koboh.

3) Heads

Heads (Image via Electronic Arts)

Geonosian

Climb to the top of Bygone Settlement in Koboh.

Nocular

Head to the left of the temple ruins of Meditation Walls.

Scrapyard

Decend and push away the box beside the dinosaur in Derelict Dam followed by a jump to the platform above to reach the chest.

Swooper

Enter the narrow cave near the gunner in the Forest Array area.

4) Photoreceptors

Photoreceptors (Image via Electronic Arts)

Geonosian

Climb up to the top using the elevators on the Lukrehulk Core.

Kaminoan

Dive inside the pool of the Pilgrim's Sanctuary.

Nocular

Climb up to the top of the temple ruins in Meditation Walls.

Scrapyard

Located on the ledge beside George Crash fast travel.

5) Bodies

Bodies (Image via Electronic Arts)

Geonosian

Instead of jumping into the Yurt Barracks, head right and jump to reach the chest.

Nocular

Climb above and turn right from the Penitent Chambers fast-travel.

Scrapyard

From the Derelict District meditation descend and head opposite.

Swooper

Double jump to the nearby ledge after crossing the Nekko Pools in Koboh.

6) Legs

Legs (Image via Electronic Arts)

Geonosian

From the Bygone Settlement, head to the Jawwa Room and then to the other side. Take a left and enter the dark room.

Kaminoan

Located beside the Arid Flats Point.

Scrapyard

Located in Sodden Grotto near Rambler's Reach fast travel.

Swooper

In the Untamed Downs zone of Koboh, head to the metal door in the center. A chest is located inside the door.

Zee and Data Discs

The following items can be obtained from Zee and by collecting the Data Discs:

Audio Sensors - Swooper

Head - Kaminoan

Photoreceptors - Swooper

Body - Kaminoan

Legs - Nocular

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is now available to play on the PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

