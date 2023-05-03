All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Renovation Site 4733 - Coruscant)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor comprises varied indoor and outdoor locations on planets like Jedha, Koboh, Shattered Moon, and Coruscant. While the story will naturally take you to most of the locations on these planets, you will need to proactively explore some areas to acquire the myriad collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

The story begins on the planet Coruscant. You will come across collectibles like Databanks, Priorite Shards, and other valuable materials in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. There are nine such collectibles in the Renovation Site 4733 on Coruscant; fortunately, you can collect all of these during your first visit to this planet.

Disclaimer: This article may contain light spoilers for Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Finding all collectibles in Renovation Site 4733 on Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Priorite Shard 1

You can grab your first collectible soon after finishing the wall-running tutorial. Navigate to the billboard using the newly learned wall-running technique and then head to the left of the spot you arrive at. Here you will notice a ramp with a small area on its left. Proceed towards this area and pick up the Priorite Shard at the end of the path.

Coruscant Paint for BD-1

Defeat the stormtrooper and open this chest to acquire the paint (Image via Electronic Arts)

Now head to the right side of the ramp and use the wall-running technique to reach a higher level. Walk north, and you will come across a door that can be unlocked with the help of BD-1. A stormtrooper will rush at you as soon as you open the door. You must defeat it and interact with the chest in the room to acquire Coruscant Paint.

Local Directory Databank

This is to the left of the Renovation Site 4733 meditation point (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Local Directory Databank is easy to spot since it is near the Renovation SIte 4733 meditation point in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. All you need to do is head left towards a console and use BD-1 to scan it.

Desi’s Noodles Databank

Head through this door after Cal says to avoid patrols (Image via Electronic Arts)

Make a note when Cal urges his companion Bode Akuna to avoid the patrol. You must head to the left side and enter the door. You will find a small cafe on the left with its shutter half open. Use BD-1 to scan the cafe to collect Desi’s Noodle Databank.

Priorite Shard 2

Swing using the pole and drop on a platform to obtain this shard (Image via Electronic Arts)

Despite trying to avoid the patrol, you will have to face off against them. Head to the stairs near the billboard and proceed to the end of the path. Bode Akuna will even comment that it is a dead end. However, you must turn left and use the pole to swing across to the opposite platform. Grab the Priorite Shard located atop some crates to the left.

Patience Grip

Head to the small area on the left of the platform to obtain the grip (Image via Electronic Arts)

After acquiring the above collectible, you will reach a platforming section that requires you to wall-run across a blue billboard. After getting across the first billboard, you must wall-run across two more billboards. These are situated right above the previous one. After a successful wall run, you will arrive at the platform. Head to the small area on the left section of the platform and interact with the chest.

Abandoned Shop Databank

Jump across the gap and head to the room on the left to find the Databank (Image via Electronic Arts)

Look for stairs with a gap between them and the platform ahead. This can be found right after activating the zipline mechanism. Therefore, avoid heading upstairs. Resort to these stairs on the left side, and jump across the gap. There will be a room right ahead of you which contains the Abandoned Shop Databank. Simply scan the machinery to acquire it.

Priorite Shard 3

Take the stairs on the left of the yellow spot to reach the target area (Image via Electronic Arts)

Return to the area containing the zipline. Proceeding through the stairs beside it will lead you to a bunch of stormtroopers. Defeat them all and descend the stairs near a yellow-painted arrow on the wall. Although the area may look like a dead end, you can grab the Priorite Shard from under the set of stairs you just used.

Ascension Cable Databank

You will come across a formidable enemy called K-405. Feel free to peruse this guide to defeat K-405 in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Then head to the corner towards the huge billboard to grab the Ascension Cable Databank.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor comprises many other collectibles like Force Tears, Force Essence, and more. Furthermore, you will encounter many quirky characters during your exploration, some of which are Cantina Recruits who can be hired for your outpost in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes