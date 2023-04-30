How to defeat K-405 boss fight in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi Survivor balances story elements with gameplay and incentivizes you to experiment with the lightsaber stances to defeat challenging enemies. It follows the series’ tradition of including tough boss battles periodically that require certain tactics to win. K-405 is the first formidable enemy you will encounter in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

This boss fight is the perfect way to get acclimatized to combat since it acts as a tutorial. You will be prompted with some tips during the battle, which you must note and replicate in various fights throughout Star Wars Jedi Survivor. K-405 has a standard set of attacks that can be easily dodged and parried.

Defeating K-405 in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor introduces you to the boss battles via a fight with a droid named K-405 in the game's early stages. You have an added advantage since Bode Akuna accompanies you throughout the fight and deals significant damage to the droid.

You can peruse this article that details Bode Akuna’s role in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. After exiting a crevice, you will be interrupted by K-405, who pulls Cal out and tosses him to a lower platform, thereby initiating the fight. The game slows down K-405 as he launches an attack while glowing red, and the text informs you that red attacks cannot be blocked.

You can dodge away from the droid’s electric baton swing. Feel free to refer to this guide on how to dodge and parry. You will unlock many abilities throughout the game, but basic attacks and tactics will suffice in this fight.

K-405 resorts to the following set of attacks:

Three electric baton swings, which are quite slow and easy to dodge.

An unblockable baton swing, the same attack that it uses during the start of the fight.

It can occasionally slam the electric baton vertically, but this attack is also slow hence easy to preempt.

While none of the above patterns are daunting, it is ideal to dodge when necessary and charge after it finishes its set of swings. Standard lightsaber attacks are also quite potent against this droid. Hence, it is best to stick to them. If you still find its attacks overwhelming, you can keep your distance from it and allow Bode to engage with the droid.

You can even command Bode by holding the R1 button and pressing the square (on PlayStation 5) to help you in battle with his orb-like electric grenade, which is liable to stun K-405. You can use this opportunity to relentlessly attack the droid with your lightsaber and deplete much of its health.

When the droid loses a large chunk of its health, a small cutscene is triggered wherein Bode and Cal unleash a stylish takedown, thereby ending this boss fight in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

You can refer to this walkthrough of Chapter 1 Mission 1, to complete The Heist to finish the mission easily. While the fight with K-405 may seem easy, Star Wars Jedi Survivor comprises many other bosses that will test your lightsaber skills and pose a healthy challenge.

