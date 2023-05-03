Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor upgrades to get first

Star Wars Jedi Survivor enables you to wield powerful abilities and leverage a bunch of lightsaber stances to win battles. Despite a strong focus on narrative, you are liable to come across myriad challenging foes in the form of human enemies, droids, beasts, and other opponents. It is ideal for getting a headstart with some of the best skills in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

There are three major skill categories in Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Survival, Lightsaber, and Force. There are many skills and abilities within each of them, lending you an added advantage in battles. However, it is ideal to invest skill points in specific skills within each of them.

Exceptional upgrades to acquire first in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Survival Skills

Opt for this skill to increase Cal's max health (Image via Electronic Arts)

The primary concern in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is to endure several enemies and survive the battles. It is, therefore, necessary to enhance the protagonist Cal Kestis’ health. You can invest a skill point in Survival Skills, which falls under the Resilience sub-category of Survival. This will increase Cal's maximum health and make him more resilient in combat.

Greater Hold

Leverage this skill to increase the duration of Slow ability (Image via Electronic Arts)

Cal can slow down enemies, which is a critical power that can be a lifesaver in many hectic battles. You will benefit significantly by investing skill points in Greater Hold. As the name suggests, it enables you to reduce enemy movement speed for a longer duration. This skill can be of great help in defeating beasts like the Gorocco Matriarch, which resorts to many relentless attacks.

Attunement

Acquiring this skill increases Cal's maximum Force (Image via Electronic Arts)

Sooner or later, you will need to resort to Cal’s Force abilities, and using them depletes the Force bar. It is, therefore, ideal for focusing on increasing Cal’s Force from the early stages of Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Attunement is one of the best skills to acquire within the Jedi Concentration sub-category of the Force skills. It increases Cal’s maximum Force, thereby enabling more frequent use of Jedi abilities.

Wrenching Pull

Use this skill to pull enemies in your direction (Image via Electronic Arts)

While there are several legendary adversaries in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the majority of your time will be spent dealing with weaker enemies, especially in the early stages. You can therefore opt for the Wrenching Pull skill within the Telekinesis sub-category. This power lets you pull a swarm of enemies in your direction. This prevents them from attacking you in groups and overwhelming you.

Gathering Tempest

This skill lets you execute fast attacks on a single foe (Image via Electronic Arts)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor comprises some lightsaber stances that switch up the gameplay in many ways. One of the best stances is the Double-Bladed lightsaber stance. Feel free to acquire the Gathering Tempest skill within the Lightsaber category. It unleashes a barrage of faster strikes on one foe.

Vortex Dive

After acquiring the Gathering Tempest skill, you can opt for Vortex Dive within the same skill tree. This is a special attack wherein Cal lunges forward and deals significant damage to multiple targets by spinning the lightsaber. You can therefore use Gathering Tempest to deal with a single strong foe and unleash Vortex Dive on a swarm of enemies.

Improved Stim Formula

This skill increases the amount of healing (Image via Electronic Arts)

Stim is essential to healing Cal, and you can never go wrong by investing skill points in health-related upgrades. The Improved Stim Formula enhances the amount of healing you can receive from Stim. Feel free to peruse this guide for all Stim upgrade locations. You can then consider opting for the Teamwork ability that hastens the Stim’s healing speed.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor may be a challenging endeavor, but it offers many gameplay mechanics to even the odds. Apart from the main missions, you can even explore the varied locations to come across collectibles like Force Tears, Fish, Force Essence, and more.

