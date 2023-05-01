Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough: How to complete Alone (Chapter 1 Mission 3)

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is an exciting new adventure through unknown territory. After an action-packed romp through the city-planet of Coruscant, protagonist Cal Kestis proceeds forward with the next objective in his journey: planet Koboh. With the hero's spaceship called the Mantis crashlanding onto the planet, this mission #3, called Alone, is aptly titled. Although with his buddy droid BD-1 accompanying him at all times, fans may not be as alone as they think.

Regardless, new dangers await the duo as they explore Koboh to reunite with Greez. This is where Star Wars Jedi Survivor truly opens up familiar territory for players of the 2019 predecessor Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. This walkthrough will guide gamers through the nuances from the moment they land on their rocky surface, to up until they find Pyloon's Saloon.

Here's everything players need to know to finish Chapter 1 Mission 3 "Alone" in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

First, let's summarize the main objectives encountered in this mission in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

Find Greez

The duo's objective is to find a way to fix the destroyed ship, for which they must find returning NPC Greez - and by extension, the Cantina where he can be found in.

Trudging through the Gorge Crash Site

After touching down on the surface, proceed forward through simple platforming challenges like climbing ledges and wallrunning. Squeeze through the crevice to arrive at the first key area on Star Wars Jedi Survivor's Koboh: Gorge Crash Site. With nothing but untamed wilderness before Cal, this is where players are taught to use binoculars or, more precisely, the BD-Noculars since the little droid acts as one.

Place a beacon on the towering Trontoshell monster, which can then be tracked on the map. Next, turn left and head down the path and press the prompted button to examine the monstrous battleship known as the Lucrehulk in the distance. Step onto the elevator ahead to get to the landing below.

A short walking distance ahead is the first Meditation Point on this planet in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. These will allow Cal to replenish health (at the cost of respawning defeated enemies), learn new skills, fast travel, and more. The gate door ahead seems to lead to the Lucrehulk.

This is a start of a perilious journey (Image via YouTube: MKIceAndFire)

However, scanning it leads the duo to discover that it is shut tight. With nothing else to do here, turn around to see a path that leads to the left past the Meditation Point. A Force Echo can be interacted with next to the Broken Dredging Machine. Ahead of this point lies another scannable item: a Broken Mining Droid.

Also note a couple of Shiverpedes in the area who will try to attack Cal if he gets close, but they should not pose much of an issue. Be sure to scan them (and any subsequently encountered enemies) to add them to the Tactical Guide in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

To the left of the Broken Mining Droid is a wall that can be scaled by wallrunning to get onto a ledge. Here, pick up the Priorite Shard sitting inside the nest of a creature that flies away when approached. These can be turned in at the Rambler's Reach Outpost in exchange for items.

Head back towards the Gorge Crash Site Meditation Point and look to the left to see a bunch of stacked metallic crates that can be grappled onto. On the ledge atop this, there is a chest containing Photreceptors: Scrapyard, which can be used to customize the cosmetic appearance of BD-1.

Parrying is an important mechanic in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via YouTube: MKIceAndFire)

Jump down and head to the area to the left of the elevator, which must be reached using parkour. Get ready to fight a couple of BD-1 Droids who will signify their presence as Cal approaches them. Up ahead, another couple of droids can be seen conversing with a Bedlam Raider. Before taking out these foes, head inside the cave's left branching path and climb up the ledge to find another Priorite Shard.

Back onto the main path, the Bedlam Raider will pose a greater threat than the BD-1 Droid with his electric staff. After taking him out, trudge through the dark passage ahead by lighting it up with the lightsaber. Be sure to scan the Crushed Prospector before turning a bend in the cave.

Past this, Cal will be attacked by another creepy-crawly, so deal with it before exiting the cave. Here onwards lies a linear platforming challenge, including vine-climbing, which leads to unleashing a surprise attack on a droid.

Mnay such environmental puzzles are commonplace in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via YouTube: MKIceAndFire)

Interact with the zipline machine up ahead to create a shortcut leading back to the Meditation Point. Grapple onto the vines nearby to climb up on the platform, followed by a brief set-piece. Take the Bedlam Raider by surprise and fight the new B2 Battle Droid enemy next to him. Get atop the ledgeabove and then hop down onto the yellow bar only to fall into the Koboh Tar, which will cause Cal to sink if he dilly-dallies around.

Get on top of the large platform for safety and grab the bomb nearby using Force. Throw it at the weakened metallic wall in front, causing more tar to flow in. This raises the platform, allowing Cal to get to stable ground.

Interact with the machine to the left to unlock a rope shortcut back to the Meditation Point. Proceed past the Pit Droid down the path but take note of the chest in the bushes nearby behind a rock that unlocks the Beard: Short Beard for Cal.

Exploring the Derelict Dam

Each area has something new to offer in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via YouTube: MKIceAndFire)

This next area in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the Derelict Dam. Take the path to the left to head down, while knocking the B1 Droid off the edge of the cliff using the Force. Cal will spot a Gorocco in the distance before jumping down onto a couple of enemies. Deal with them and pick up the Murdered Prospect Force Echo past them.

Proceed past the makeshift bridge and unlock the Derelict Dam Meditation Point. At this point, players can go either right or left. Take the left path to come across the Gorocco. This giant beast hits hard and hurls nearby rocks at Cal, so be cautious.

Once beaten, players can open the grate in front using the Force and go inside. There are two objects of interest: a scannable Gorocco Nest and a Health Essence. The latter increases Cal's base health in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, allowing him to take more hits.

Back at Meditation Point, go right but be sure to jump onto the area below to scan the Destroyed Dam entry for the Databank. Head further in through the narrow wreck passage to find a chest containing Body: Scrapyard for BD-1.

Many collectibles are scattered around every corner in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via YouTube: MKIceAndFire)

Past this, Cal will discover another Force Echo, that of a Drowned Prospector - but a Shiverpide lies in ambush for unattentive players. At the end of the area lies a rope that can be used to scale a wall to get to an XP Essence shard, which grants a boost of experience.

Interact with the zipline machine at the end of this platform to be able to get back to the Meditation Point and proceed onwards. In the more open area up ahead, take the right path to find a workbench. Cal can use these to customize the appearance of his saber and BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Nearby, a Prospector NPC can be approached and conversed with. Head back to the left path but be sure to scan the Dead Bedlam Raider below to the left of the workbench to add to the Databank. Go past this corpse to the right and parkour across a wall to find a Priorite Shard.

Head onwards to the main path and check the left of this area to find another . chest. It unlocks Weapon Materal: Light Metal for the lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Climb atop to overlook another tar pit with floating platforms, but before that, scan the Dam Flow Pipes to the right and the Crumbling Dam Wall to the left.

Players will need to jump through a few hoops to cross this area (Image via YouTube: MKIceAndFire)

Jump down below onto the first platform, then grapple onto the vines and head up. Deal with the enemies that killed the Prospector and head down the path to come across a Roller Mine killing a B1 Droid. Deal with any remaining threats and head inside the cave. Look to the right to find the Force Echo: A Desperate Escape. After collecting it, head left to go further inside the cave and encounter the new and agile BX Droid enemy.

Climb atop the ledge and turn right to arrive in a room with a locked door. Grab the Priorite Shard sitting on top of a metallic structure next to this door. Climb the wall to the right to get to a platform with a chest containing BD-1 Materials: Anodized Material.

Head back out and turn right to proceed down the corridor and jump down a shaft. Deal with the ambushing Bedlam Raider and command BD-1 to unlock the locked chest up ahead that grants the Jacket: Tactical for Cal to dress up in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

There is a decent variety of cosmetics to find this time around (Image via YouTube: MKIceAndFire)

While the path up ahead is a dead end, interact with a machine nearby to spawn Roller Mines and use them to blow up the wall in front. This brings Cal back to the area with the tar pit and workbench in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Players should note that since the Roler Mines keep spawning, they can track and follow Cal.

While detrimental at a glance, this can be used in a couple of ways. For one, use it to destroy a rocky structure (marked in red on the map) blocking the path ahead. Use another one to follow Cal past the workbench and destroy a rocky wall past the light fixture in the area below it.

This opens up a secret passage with two B1 Droids guarding it from within. Approaching them initiates another Gorocco encounter. Defeat it, deal with any remaining foes and scan the Creature Bones at the end of the corridor to add to the Databank.

Climb up the rope to get to a platform with enemies on the opposite bank and a couple of Roller Mines on your own. Use the Mines to deal with the foes and get to the end of your platform to add Databank entry: Abandoned Encampment in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

These Essence shards are key to Cal's character progression in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via YouTube: MKIceAndFire)

Use the bridge to get to the other side with the defeated droids and collect the Force Essence shard sitting out in the open. Take the elevator down to get back to the Derelict Dam Meditation Point. Back at the tar pit area, use the Force on the spawning Rioller Mine once again and chuck it at the Crumbling Dam Wall.

The excess tar flow should raise the two yellow platforms further, allowing Cal to cross them and climb atop, finally reaching the towering Trontoshell.

Proceed down the elevator and deal with enemies in the passageway below by using the Roller Mines to your advantage. Once all of them have been dealt with, head back to the mouth of this small room and push the metal block using Force against the wall.

Climb atop and run across to reach the platform above to find a chest with Head: Scrapyard for BD-1. Cut a rope nearby to allow crossing the gap in the distance and scale the wall to the left to get to the gap. Cross to find a bunch of Boglings in the next corridor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor boasts many such scenic views (Image via YouTube: MKIceAndFire)

Follow suit and scale the wall upwards by alternating between left and right wall jumps. This leads to the Southern Reach Meditation Point in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, past which triggers a cutscene overlooking the area. This is where Cal meets the NPC Mosey and subsequently other denizens of the town.

First, head down to find Mosey at her stable and look past her atop the ledge to find a chest. Open it to discover Beard: Full Beard for Cal. Here onwards is a sizable area to explore, with new enemies such as the Gorger.

Follow the main trail to eventually reach the Rambler's Reach Outpost Meditation Point in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Head inside the town and proceed towards the cantina marked with a small white neon sign over its entrance. This will trigger a cutscene, leading to a boss fight against Rayvis's croonie called Zeik.

Defeating Zeik

Watch Zeik's attack patterns to spot an opening (Image via YouTube: MKIceAndFire)

Zeik should not be much of a problem as he is basically an oversized Bedlam Raider with a trident. He has a three-hit combo strike and a few unblockable attacks.The latter includes a spin attack and a couple of lunges, one from the ground and another from the air.

This can deal a decent bit of damage, so maintan distance. However, it is easy to break his stance so double down on the aggressive playstyle and wear him down. The dual-saber style should prove handy here. Once defeated, Cal can head inside the Cantina called Pyloon's Saloon to find Greez.

This wraps up the walkthrough for Chapter 1 Mission 3: Alone in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Catch up on the events leading to this walkthrough, here.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes