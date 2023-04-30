How to defeat Rick the Door Technician boss in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor features a challenging action experience for players. The latest offering from Respawn Entertainment pits Jedi Knight Cal Kestis against hostile threats across various new biomes. These range from returning enemies like the Stormtroopers to new ones like the terrifying Rancor. Speaking of the former, plenty of boss fights also elevate the experience.

These challenging enemies often hit hard, move fast, and will force players to stay on their toes and strike back with all the tricks they have learned. In addition to the main story bosses, there are a series of optional ones. This includes an enemy called Rick the Door Technician. Unique in one way compared to other bosses in the game, players will find dealing with him to be interesting.

How to find and defeat Rick the Door Technician in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Fuwa @ImNotZache Rick the door technician Rick the door technician https://t.co/RbFf7g2A3U

This boss is encountered on Nova Garon inside the Imperial Post 8L-005. To get to him, players will need to shock an electric motor to close a doorway that can be wall-run upon to get to the ramp on the opposite side.

In the next corridor, command BD-1 to slice the lock controls for the door to enter a new chamber. Here, a Stormtrooper stands at the end of the corridor with a jumpable chasm separating protagonist Cal Kestis from him.

Once in his line of sight, the fight against Rick the Door Technician is initiated. Intimately recognizable as a soldier of the Galactic Empire, he wields an electric baton in his hand, which he uses to rush towards the player.

Now, if his name is not yet a dead giveaway, this is a joke boss fight. In other words, it is not a real boss. This is evident when Cal defeats him with a single swing of his lightsaber or Force ability, wiping out his health bar in one go.

Clearly included for humorous intent, it still counts towards the game's completion and boss list. However, players don't seem to receive any rewards for beating him - besides a bunch of laughs, perhaps.

What is Star Wars Jedi Survivor about?

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the latest installment in Cal Kestis' adventure to stop the Galactic Empire's malicious influence. On the run across different planets, he, alongside his crew on the Mantis, will meet new and old faces in this narrative-heavy experience. With the tiny droid BD-1 also returning for this adventure, much of the core design is similar to 2019's Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

The combat is a third-person hack & slash, borrowing more than a few cues from Soulslike games. This is backed by a level design where Cal must obtain new Force powers to progress and backtrack. Aside from new enemies, many collectibles, lore entries, and puzzles await players to engage with.

Released on April 28, 2023, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by EA. The game is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes