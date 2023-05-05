All collectibles in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Sheltered Hollow - Jedha)

You can accumulate many collectibles in various locations in Jedi: Survivor. Star Wars: Jedi Survivor is a game densely populated with exciting places to explore as you progress. One such region is Sheltered Hollow on the planet of Jedha in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. If you strive for the perfect 100% completion rating, getting all the items is obligatory.

In this game, there are 29 collectibles, out of which only two are located in the Sheltered Hollow region of Jedha in Jedi: Survival. For the same reason, tracing them down won't be a mammoth task, but it is essential if you are a perfectionist and want to collect everything that Star Wars Jedi Survivor offers.

Let us take a look at where these two collectibles are located in Sheltered Hollow of Jedha

You will find one chest and one treasure in Sheltered Hollow. Unlike the other regions with many hidden items, the Sheltered Hollow region of Jedha is relatively easy to navigate when getting your hands on the hidden objects in Jedi: Survivor.

The only Chest in Sheltered Hollow

Chest Location in Sheltered Hollow (via RESPAWN)

Once you reach the Sheltered Hollow Meditation Point, you must head towards the Archive and Slides region, where you will see the big chest as soon as you enter this portion of the Sheltered Hollow region of Jedha. You will receive a Maximum Stim Increase as your reward when you open the chest to feed BD.

The only Treasure in Sheltered Hollow

Treasure Location in Sheltered Hollow (via RESPAWN)

Near the slides area where you got the chest, there will be a Droid that will be afraid upon seeing you and dig itself under the ground as you move close to it. You will have to slay this Scavenger Droid to receive your treasure, a Jedha Scroll. This will be your last collectible of this region.

Collecting these two items will take you closer to your sweet 100% completion rating. However, not all regions will make tracing the collectibles hidden in them so easy. So, it would help if you scouted every region thoroughly to find all the collectibles.

