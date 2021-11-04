All Crystal Marrow locations in Genshin Impact: Inazuma map with farming spots

Genshin Impact players should know that Crystal Marrow primarily spawns on Yashiori Island and Tartarasuna in Inazuma.

Unlike most ore in Genshin Impact, travelers do not need to break it to collect it. Hence, Claymore and Geo users aren't a necessity to speed up the process. Instead, one can walk up to it and acquire it with the relevant interaction button.

Currently, there are only two characters that need Crystal Marrow as an ascension material. Both Sayu and Aloy need 168 of them to hit their maximum level.

Interactive map for all Crystal Marrow locations in Genshin Impact

Crystal Marrow counts as a local specialty in Inazuma. However, it isn't available on every Inazuma island. Instead, the vast majority spawn on Yashiori Island, with a few being available on Tartarasuna.

Readers are encouraged to use the interactive map shown above to better understand where each spawn location is.

Farming routes for Crystal Marrow locations

There are 66 Crystal Marrow spawn locations in total. The following is a breakdown of where they spawn:

38 in the center or near it in Yashiori Island

15 in the northern end of Yashiori Island

13 to the west of Tartarasuna

The YouTube video demonstrates a farming route that Genshin Impact players can take for efficiency's sake. To summarize it, players go from the east side of Serpent's Head (near the Teleport Waypoint) and head west. They collected eight Crystal Marrows there.

Two of the farm routes associated with Serpent's Head (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another route is to go back near the Teleport Waypoint and head east. The Crystal Marrows are easy to spot, especially since the player knows where to look.

There are technically two routes here (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jakotsu Mine is the first farm route. It is easy to do with Electrogranum (as the player can teleport upward and then glide there). Genshin Impact players will get a single Crystal Marrow here, so it's a low priority compared to other farming routes.

The next option is to teleport back to the Serpent's Head Teleport Waypoint and follow the path southeast.

There are three farming routes here (Image via Sportskeeda)

The final farming routes of Yashiori Island are self-explanatory. The northwest option is near Fort Fujitou, and the player heads north and collects every Crystal Marrow.

Afterward, they teleport to the same Teleport Waypoint and head south to finish that side off.

The remaining two Crystal Marrow general locations are around the Orobashi's bones. Some of them are located up high, so Genshin Impact players should watch out for them.

Utilize both the Statue of the Seven and the Momiji-Dyed Court domain to get to those spots quickly.

This route makes more sense if the player goes there (Image via Sportskeeda)

Most of these Crystal Marrow spawns in Tartarasuna are on different elevations. Hence, Genshin Impact players will have to get used to climbing here. The general pattern to remember is that one should go clockwise with all of them.

Since there are 66 Crystal Marrows in total, Genshin Impact players can get all 168 of them in roughly six days, considering that the reset takes two days.

