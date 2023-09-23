All Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 Ripperdoc locations

The world of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0 showcases the game creators’ vision about the future of humanity. According to them, in a few years, humans will live in a dystopian society where the dependence on robotics affects every element of daily life. The use of technology will reach such profound levels that even body modifications will depend on chips, mechanical parts, and a new profession: Ripperdocs.

Ripperdocs are a mix of body artists, surgeons, and techies. Thanks to their skills, you will be able to provide your character with various improvements. If you are interested in their location, this article tells you where every clinic in the game is.

Since there are no new Ripperdocs in Phantom Liberty yet, our compilation focuses on the ones already known from Cyberpunk 2077.

Where are the Ripperdoc locations in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0?

Early in the game, you'll meet the first Ripperdoc (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Ripperdocs can be very useful in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. Depending on your character's budget and status, there is a correspondent professional. While some have the latest implants on the market, others will help anyone in need with spare and used parts.

Each clinic has a certain prestige and caters to different types of clients. However, it is not always advisable to choose the cheap options in Little China or Rancho Coronado. According to the game's lore, they might sell you malfunctioning parts.

As for the locations of the clinics, here is a list so you can go to the one closest to your character or the one you think is more convenient for the improvements you need. For better understanding, the locations are divided into zones.

Watson District

Victor : At the southern end of the district, in Little China.

: At the southern end of the district, in Little China. Ryder : In the northwest part of the district, in the Northside neighborhood.

: In the northwest part of the district, in the Northside neighborhood. Charles : Near the dead center of Watson, in the Kabuki neighborhood.

: Near the dead center of Watson, in the Kabuki neighborhood. Instant Implants : Ripperdoc name unknown. It is located on the east side of the Kabuki neighborhood, under the bridge that leads to Wetbrook's Japan Town.

: Ripperdoc name unknown. It is located on the east side of the Kabuki neighborhood, under the bridge that leads to Wetbrook's Japan Town. Robert: Near the circular area of the Kabuki neighborhood on the north side.

Westbrook District

Japantown Ripperdoc : No name. Located at the eastern edge of Japantown.

: No name. Located at the eastern edge of Japantown. Fingers MD : Ripperdoc name unknown. On the eastern edge of Japantown.

: Ripperdoc name unknown. On the eastern edge of Japantown. Nina: The location is called Kraviz's Clinic and is located in the middle of Charter Hill.

City Center District

Unnamed: Downtown, near a bridge

Heywood District

Unnamed: In the middle of the Wellsprings part of Heywood's western side.

Santo Domingo District

Octavio: In the far southeast of the Rancho Coronado

Unnamed: On the southeastern edge of Arroyo on the East side of Santo Domingo

Pacifica District

Unnamed: On the far eastern edge of the West Wind Estate on the east side of Pacifica

Now that you know the exact locations of all the Ripperdocs in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty 2.0, you can better plan your character's upgrades.

