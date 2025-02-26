All Dart rewards in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Feb 26, 2025 15:42 GMT
Dart rewards in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii
All available rewards for playing Darts (Image via SEGA)

Certain outfits for Majima are locked as Dart rewards in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii, and you can only get them by finishing specific challenges in the mini-game. For those unaware, you can challenge a few of Majima's associates to a game of Darts in this title. Aside from providing a break from the high-octane main storyline, this mini-game also features several rewards for you to unlock.

This article will cover all Dart rewards in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii.

All available Dart rewards in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii

The better your darts are the better your chances of winning (Image via SEGA)
The better your darts are the better your chances of winning (Image via SEGA)

Here is a list of all available Dart rewards in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii and how to unlock them.

Goro Figurehead

  • In-game description: Stylish figurehead you can use to customize the Goromaru
  • Condition: Defeat Noah

Simply defeat Noah Rich in one of the Dart matches to unlock this cosmetic item which you can equip on your ship, the Goromaru.

Staminan Spark

  • In-game description: Fully restores health and charges the Heat Gauge when consumed
  • Condition: Defeat Jason

The Staminan Spark is a great consumable item that you can get by beating Jason Rich in the Dart mini-game.

Oarfish

  • In-game description: Superb fish that can be used as an ingredient. Surprisingly gelatinous
  • Condition: Defeat Masaru

Defeating Masaru in the Dart mini-game will give you a cooking ingredient.

Fisherman outfit set

  • In-game description: Not available
  • Condition: Defeat Saejima

You can unlock the Fisherman outfit set by defeating Saejima in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii's Dart mini-game.

Majima Construction Helmet

  • In-game description: Not available
  • Condition: Defeat Nishida

Another cool cosmetic you can unlock from this mini-game is the Majima Construction Helmet (which also references previous games from the series).

Snakeskin Jacket

  • In-game description: Not available
  • Condition: Defeat Minami

If you want to give the Mad Dog of Shimano his iconic look, you will need to defeat Minami in Darts to obtain the classic Snakeskin Jacket.

Acrylics

  • In-game description: Not available
  • Condition: Defeat Misaki

Another cool cosmetic item that you can unlock for Majima is the Acrylics nails, which can be obtained by defeating Misaki in the Dart mini-game.

That concludes all of the Dart rewards in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii.

You will be able to find the Dart Centre near West Aloha Beach, east of the Crystal Aloha Resort. Keep in mind that the better your Darts are, the more chance you have of coming on top.

