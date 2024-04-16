Adriel was one of the few professionals who pummelled most of the competition at the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League. However, his spotless run was brought to a halt by Mohamed Light in the Grand Finals where he swept Adriel with a 2-1 victory.

In this article, we have listed all the decks used by Adriel in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League to showcase his talent in the tournament.

All decks used by Adriel in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

Expand Tweet

Adriel used the following decks in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League:

Royal Giant Evolution with Archer Queen

Graveyard with Valkyrie Evolution

Graveyard Poison with Knight Evolution

Royal Giant Evolution with Royal Recruits Evolution

Hog cycle with Monk

Goblin Drill cycle with Mighty Miner

Royal Giant Evolution with Royal Recruits Evolution and Archer Queen

Mortar Evolution with Electro Giant

Lava Loon with Valkyrie Evolution

All decks used by Adriel in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

1) Royal Giant Evolution with Archer Queen

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.6.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Electro Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

2) Graveyard with Valkyrie Evolution

Expand Tweet

Average Elixir cost: This Graveyard deck was one of Adriel's strongest picks and he proved to be overwhelming with this during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League. It has an average elixir cost of 3.6.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Executioner: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

3) Graveyard Poison with Knight Evolution

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Executioner: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Dark Prince: This card costs four elixir.

4) Royal Giant Evolution with Royal Recruits Evolution

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 4.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Royal Recruits Evolution: This card costs seven elixir.

This card costs seven elixir. Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Lightning: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

5) Hog cycle with Monk

Expand Tweet

Average Elixir Cost: This deck was also popular during the April Monthly Final and has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Monk: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

6) Goblin Drill cycle with Mighty Miner

Average Elixir Cost: This Drill cycle deck was an effective pick made by Adriel for the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League and has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Mighty Miner: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

7) Royal Giant Evolution with Royal Recruits Evolution and Archer Queen

Average Elixir Cost: This deck was an uncommon pick made by this professional during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League. It has an average elixir cost of 4.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Royal Recruits Evolution: This card costs seven elixir.

This card costs seven elixir. Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Lumberjack: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Electro Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir.

8) Mortar Evolution with Electro Giant

Expand Tweet

Average Elixir Cost: This Mortar Evolution deck was a brilliant pick made by Adriel during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League. It has an average elixir cost of 4.3.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Mortar Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Electro Giant: This card costs seven elixir.

This card costs seven elixir. Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Bowler: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Barbarian Barrel: This card costs two elixir.

9) Lava Loon with Valkyrie Evolution

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 4.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Inferno Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Lava Hound: This card costs seven elixir.

This card costs seven elixir. Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

These were the nine decks used by Adriel in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback