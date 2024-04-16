Ian77, a popular YouTuber, was a fan-favorite in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Ian was unable to make much of the matches he played. He had a few unlucky interactions that cost him the title but he still has his fans on his side as people know he is an amazing clasher.

In this article, we have listed all the decks used by Ian77 in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

All decks used by Ian77 in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

Ian77 used the following decks in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League:

Miner Loon with Little Prince

Goblin Drill with Valkyrie Evolution

Miner Loon cycle with Archer Queen

Royal Giant with Little Prince

1) Miner Loon with Little Prince

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Inferno Tower: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

2) Goblin Drill with Valkyrie Evolution

Average Elixir cost: This cycle deck is one of Ian77's favorites and he played it phenomenally during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League. It has an average elixir cost of 3.3.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Executioner: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

3) Miner Loon cycle with Archer Queen

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Miner: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir.

4) Royal Giant with Little Prince

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 4.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Barbarian Barrel: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

These were the four decks used by Ian77 in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

