During the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League, Rolex had a lot of support in the live stream chat from his Persian brethren. They had a lot of hope in him, and while he was cruising through the initial phase of the tournament, he fumbled toward the end. He was still a fun sport to watch.

In this article, we have listed all the decks used by Rolex in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League to showcase your prowess on top ladder matches.

All decks used by Rolex in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

Expand Tweet

Rolex used the following decks in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

Electro Giant Evolution with Bomber Evolution

Hog cycle with Firecracker Evolution

Lava Loon with Barbarians Evolution

Royal Giant Evolution with Archers Evolution

Golem with Battle Healer and Barbarians Evolution

Goblin Drill cycle with Mighty Miner

All decks used by Rolex in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League

1) Electro Giant Evolution with Bomber Evolution

Average Elixir cost: 3.9

Cards needed to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Lightning: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Electro Giant: This card costs seven elixir.

This card costs seven elixir. Phoenix: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

2) Hog cycle with Firecracker Evolution

Average Elixir cost: 3.0

This Hog cycle deck was one of the most effective picks made by Rolex during the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

Cards needed to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Mighty Miner: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

3) Lava Loon with Barbarians Evolution

Average Elixir Cost: 3.9

Cards needed to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Barbarians Evolution: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Skeleton Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tombstone: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Lava Hound: This card costs seven elixir.

This card costs seven elixir. Mega Minion: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

4) Royal Giant Evolution with Archers Evolution

Expand Tweet

Average Elixir Cost: 3.5

Cards needed to build this deck:

Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Guards: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Bowler: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

5) Golem with Battle Healer and Barbarians Evolution

Average Elixir Cost: 4.5

This deck was also popular during the April Monthly Final.

Cards needed to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Barbarians Evolution: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Battle Healer: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Electro Dragon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Elixir Collector: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Golem: This card costs eight elixir.

6) Goblin Drill cycle with Mighty Miner

Average Elixir Cost: 2.9

This deck chosen by Rolex for the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League proved to be effective for him.

Cards needed to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Mighty Miner: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

These were the six decks used by Rolex in the April Monthly Final of Clash Royale League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback