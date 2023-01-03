All Dramlight Styles (character skins) and how to equip them in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley received quite a big update as a part of the Festive celebrations, and players now get to enjoy a great deal of additional content and recipes in the game.

According to many in the community, the best features of the winter update were the new Dreamlight Valley Styles you can get your hands on in the game.

Update 2 - Missions in Uncharted Space is now LIVE!

Dreamlight Valley Styles are character skins in the game, and while Ariel already had one in the game for quite some time now, the new update has introduced festive-themed skins for Mickey and Merlin.

Many in the community are confused about how they can unblock and equip the various character skins in the game. Hence, the following guide will cover how you can unlock all the existing Dreamlight Styles and equip them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Obtaining all Dreamlight Styles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are currently three Dreamlight Styles in the game that players will be able to unlock and equip.

1) Ariel (Mermaid and Human form)

From the first day of launch, players were allowed to get their hands on Ariel’shuman form by completing Prince Eric’s level 3 friendship quest.

To complete the mission, you will need to acquire and give Ariel an enchanted item that will allow her to shapeshift between her mermaid and human form whenever you want.

2) Mickey Mouse and Merlin (Festive outfit)

The Dreamlight Styles for Mickey and Merlin were added with the recent Festive update. However, unlike the Ariel character skin, these two are available for a limited period. It is part of the Star Paths event and will be available during the celebrations.

You can unlock the Festive Merlin Dreamlight Style on Page 5 of the Premium Star Paths with 50 tokens.

You must unlock the Merry Mickey Dreamlight Style on Page 6 of the Standard Star Path for 50 tokens.

Equipping Dreamlight Style in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a lot of complicated mechanics in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which can be quite challenging for players new to the game to understand and have a fair grasp on.

Equipping character skins on the various NPCs has been somewhat of a struggle for the community. Hence, to equip the Festive Merlin and Merry Mickey Dreanlight Styles, you will be required to:

Make your way to the Collection tab, which you can locate in the pause menu inside the game.

Select the character whose skin you want to change.

Select the “Dream Styles” option. This option will automatically allow you to change the skins for your chosen character.

After successfully changing the character's style, it will appear in front of the Plaza Well, and then transform into the new outfit.

