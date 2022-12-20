How to easily create a Yule Goat in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest Holiday Season update brought a lot of new gameplay features as well as crafting recipes to the game.

From Ginger Bread Houses to festive items, there is a lot that you'll be able to enjoy crafting in the game. While many of them aren’t too hard to create in the game, there are a few, like Yule Goat, that players are having some trouble with.

The Yule Goat is one of the latest craftable items that came with the December update, and what makes crafting it crucial is the fact that it’s part of the progression for the Star Path questline.

Hence, today’s guide will specifically go over how you'll be able to make the Yule Goat in Disney Dreamlight valley.

Crafting the Yule Goat in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As mentioned, the Yule Goat is one of the new craftable items that you're able to create after the new December update in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here's how you can make Yule Goat in the game:

Get your hands on Wheat x50 and Fabric x2. Once you've obtained the items, you'll then need to make your way to the Crafting Station and select Furnace. You'll find the option to create the Yule Goat here. After selecting the desired amount, you'll be able to craft the item.

Although making the item itself is not a complicated process, getting your hands on the ingredients is tricky. To obtain Wheat, you can either purchase it from Goofy's Stall in the Peaceful Meadows for three Star Coins, or you can harvest it yourself by planting Wheat seeds on your farm and then growing them. Seeds will go for one Star Coin each and can be obtained from Goofy's Stall.

You will need to obtain Cotton before you can make Fabric. Cotton needs to be grown and harvested from seeds. The seeds are available in Goofy's Stall in the Sunlit Plateau Biome, and each seed will cost you 42 Star Coins. Unlocking the new region itself will require 7,000 Dreamlight.

After collecting Cotton, you can then go to the Crafting Station. Under Refined material, you'll find an option to craft Fabric.

Once you have both the required amount of Fabric and Wheat, you'll be able to make Yule Goat in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

If you're looking to make the Yule Goat to progress through the Star Path questline in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll need to craft three of them. To be able to do so, you'll be required to get your hands on a good amount of Wheat and Fabric, making it one of the harder things to make in the game.

