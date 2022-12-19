Ginger Bread House in Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make it and what it is used for

As a way of celebrating the Holiday Season, Disney Dreamlight Valley has introduced a new December update to the game that features a lot of festival-themed content.

New recipes have made their way to the title along with fresh missions, challenges, as well as rewards. While cooking some of the new recipes is not entirely a difficult task, some community members are having trouble discovering how to about certain food items.

Disney Dreamlight Valley @DisneyDLV



As the Update is being deployed, please allow up to 2 hours to see it made available on your device. #DisneyDreamlightValley Update 2 - Missions in Uncharted Space is now LIVE!As the Update is being deployed, please allow up to 2 hours to see it made available on your device. #DisneyDreamlightValley Update 2 - Missions in Uncharted Space is now LIVE!✨As the Update is being deployed, please allow up to 2 hours to see it made available on your device. ✨ https://t.co/HD4S1W7TWK

One such item is the Ginger Bread House, which many are finding to be a bit complicated to make when compared to some of the others in the game.

However, the Ginger Bread House is a must-make in Disney Dreamlight Valley and today’s guide will specifically go over how you will be able to cook it in the game, and what you will be able to use it for.

Making the Ginger Bread House in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Ginger Bread House is one of the more difficult food items to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest festive update. The game is not entirely clear on what ingredients are required to make it or how you can obtain them as you go about exploring the valley.

Hence, to be able to make the item in the game, you will be required to,

Get your hands on Wheat x1, Sugarcane x1, Egg x1, Vanilla x1, and Ginger x1. After acquiring these, all you will need to do is to throw them in the pot, and the game will help to automatically cook the Ginger Bread House. However, while the cooking process itself is simple, getting the ingredients themselves is a bit of a complicated process.

When it comes to the Wheat, you will be able to get it from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow. Alternatively, you can even harvest it yourself by buying seeds from the stall and then growing them in your garden. Wheat is one of the most important crafting materials in the new update. Hence, you are advised to get your hands on as much of it as possible.

Similarly, with the Sugarcane, you can either choose to buy it from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach, which will cost you 29 Star Coins, or you can choose to harvest it by buying the seeds and then growing them in your farm. Sugarcane seeds go for four Star Coins each from Goofy’s Stall.

To obtain the Egg, you will just need to buy it for 240 Star Coins from Chez Remy’s Pantry. However, Vanilla, on the other hand, can only be obtained from the Sunlit Plateau Biome as you explore the map. But to get to the new location you will need to unlock it with 7,000 Dreamlight.

The final item is Ginger, which is another ingredient that is a bit expensive to get. To acquire it, you will be required to make your way to the Forgotten Land Biome, which will be unlocked after you have invested 15,000 Dreamlight.

Why is the Ginger Bread House a must-make in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

What makes the Gingerbread House so very popular in the game is the fact that it is capable of restoring 1460 energy when used. Additionally, it also sells for 642 Star Coins, making it one of the best sources of earning the currency in the game.

Moreover, you will also be able to gift it to companions and valley residents to boost your friendship with them in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Poll : 0 votes