Yule Log in Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make it and what is it used for

Cooking and crafting are some of the core gameplay features in Disney Dreamlight Valley, allowing you to complete quests and add more NPCs to your Valley as residents.

Besides helping you increase the number of occupants in your Valley, food items in the game will also allow you to restore energy or be sold for a good amount of in-game currency.

Disney Dreamlight Valley @DisneyDLV Celebrate the holiday season the way you want with new in-game craft-able items. Keep an eye out for these seasonal crafting recipes!🛠️ Celebrate the holiday season the way you want with new in-game craft-able items. Keep an eye out for these seasonal crafting recipes!🛠️✨ https://t.co/mnc3BWLyqh

One of the most valuable cooking items that you will be able to craft in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the Yule Log. This is a 4-star dessert that many are looking to get their hands on because of how readily available its ingredients are and how useful it can be in-game.

While making this dessert does not involve a very complicated process, many players within the community are having a hard time obtaining it in the game. Hence, today’s guide will go over how you can make the Yule Log in Disney Dreamlight Valley and some of the best ways to use it.

Making the Yule Log in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Yule Log is one of the most sought-after food items in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To make this item in the game, you will first be required to:

Get your hands on the following ingredients to make it. Wheat x1, Cocoa Bean x1, Vanilla x1, and Cherry x1. You will then just need to add these together in the cooking stove and use one Coal Ore to be able to obtain a Yule Log in the game. Upon doing this, you will be able to automatically and permanently unlock its recipe.

While making the dish is fairly simple, obtaining the ingredients themselves might not be as easy. You will be able to obtain Wheat by cultivating it from your field and you can do so by purchasing Wheat Seeds from Goofy’s Stall and then harvesting the Wheat yourself.

You will be able to harvest the Cocoa Beans from either the Glade of Trust or the Sunlight Plateau Biome. To access both of these Biomes, you will need to pay 5000 Dreamlight and 7000 Dreamlight, respectively.

Vanilla, on the other hand, can be obtained in Sunlight Plateau. You will need to look for white flowers which will be located on plants that are dark green in color.

Cherries can be easily obtained from the Sunlight Plateau or the Frosted Heights Biome. They are readily available on the ground and you will be able to get your hands on a fair amount of them as you explore the area.

What makes the Yule Log so popular in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Much of the Yule Log’s popularity lies in the fact that when used, the food item instantly restores 2,150 Energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Additionally, it offers a good amount of cash when sold, with players able to sell the Yule Log for 213 Star Coins.

Furthermore, you can gift this item to your companions or other residents in the Valley in order to increase the friendship levels that you have with them.

