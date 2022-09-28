Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide: What Home Feels Like Walkthrough

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulation game that lets you make friends with some of the most famous Disney characters. As you become embroiled in the story of this magical new world created by Disney, you’ll have to recruit more characters to come and live in Dreamlight Valley and complete various quests for them.

One such character that you will unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Elsa, from the renowned Disney animated film, Frozen. Elsa and her sister Anna have to be brought to the valley from their separate realm, and you’ll need to do some quests for both to progress their friendship levels.

One such friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is What Home Feels Like, an important quest from Elsa. This guide will walk you through the various steps of this quest and reveal what you need to complete it.

Elsa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After unlocking the Frozen realm in the Dreamlight Castle, you will be able to bring both Anna and Elsa to live in the Valley, but there are a few steps required to get them both here. You may refer to our guide to unlock both of these characters here.

Once Elsa has arrived in the valley, you’ll need to do a quest for her to open up the Ice Caverns, which she plans to use as a place to stay. The quest, known as Breaking the Ice, also nets you an upgrade for your pickaxe that enables you to break small ice formations.

Elsa in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via YouTube - Mirraj Gaming)

With these steps completed, Elsa will become a resident of Disney Dreamlight Valley, and you’ll need to progress her friendship a little more to unlock the next quest.

What Home Feels Like Walkthrough

Once you have reached friendship level 6 with Elsa in Disney Dreamlight Valley, she will be waiting to talk to you about a problem. Speaking to her, she will reveal that she has been feeling out of place and slightly awkward settling into the valley. At this point, you’ll have the great idea of making some food from Arendelle to make her feel more at home. She will be a bit hesitant about cooking, but your character will give her some wisdom from Remy, which will inspire her.

Elsa needs your help in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via YouTube - Mirraj Gaming)

Following this, Elsa will retrieve a cookbook from the Ice Caverns and provide you with some of the recipes that you can cook together. Follow the steps below to complete the quest:

Step 1: The recipes you’ll be cooking are Fish Pie and the Arendellian Pickled Herring. The first ingredient that you will require is Dandelion Syrup, which will require:

X1 Lemon

X5 Dandelions

X3 Garlic

X2 Onions

X1 Empty Vial

(Tips: Lemons can be found on trees in the Glade of Trust biome. Dandelions grow across the Plaza. Garlic can be harvested from the Forest of Valor. Goofy’s stall in this area also sells onion seeds. An Empty Vial can be crafted from glass, which, in turn, needs to be crafted using sand and coal.)

Step 2: After collecting these ingredients, bring them to Elsa. She’ll brew the Dandelion Syrup and list the other ingredients that you’ll require for the fish pie and pickled herring recipes. The next step is to collect the Glittering Herring.

Step 3: This can be slightly tricky as this fish can only be caught during rains in the Glade of Trust biome. Fortunately, you don’t need a blue or golden ripple to catch this fish.

Catching the Glittering Herring (Image via YouTube - Mirraj Gaming)

Step 4: Next, you’ll need to collect some wheat and butter.

(Tips: Wheat can be grown using wheat seeds from Goofy’s stall, or if you’re lucky, he might be selling wheat. Butter can be acquired from Remy’s restaurant.)

Step 5: Once you have the above ingredients, you can cook a Fish Pie on your stove or in Chez Remy, and then prepare an Aredellian Pickled Herring.

Preparing the recipes (Image via YouTube - Mirraj Gaming)

Step 6: Hand over both meals to Elsa, and she’ll compliment your cooking. She will then have a taste and will be exceptionally happy with what you have made for her. As a reward, she willo recount an old memory of burying a chest near the Ice Cavern.

Step 7: Head over to the Ice Cavern and look towards the left of the entrance. A shining spot on the ground will mark the place you need to dig. Unearth the chest and unlock it. It will drop two items, a crest for the mysterious symbol inside the Ice Cavern and a collection of Arendellian Extra-Pickled Herring.

The chest near the Cavern (Image via YouTube - Mirraj Gaming)

Step 8: Give the Extra-Picked Herring to Elsa and she’ll remember why she hid it there. She will then gift you a jar of the stuff and note that the new crest you found should fit into the wall of the cavern.

Step 9: Head inside the Cavern and place the crest. Return to Elsa after doing so.

Step 10: Talk to her, and she’ll thank you for the help and invite you to share Arendellian Pickled Herring with her whenever you'd like. She will also emphasize the importance of finding the other two crests for the Cavern to unlock its mystery.

This was how to complete the What Home Feels Like quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

