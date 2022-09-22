Disney Dreamlight Valley Cooking Guide: Mastering the art of making delicious meals

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulation game that lets you visit a virtual world filled with some of your favorite Disney characters. The game lets you have a house of your own and participate in various activities around the valley, even accompanied by some of the characters.

Cooking is one such activity that you’ll be partaking in a lot. In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to cook various meals several times during quests, and even more if you love experimenting with food or want to sell some of them to Goofy to make some money quickly.

In this guide, I’ll take you through the steps to getting a handle on cooking and what are the best ways to prepare some of the highest-rated meals. Disney Dreamlight Valley rewards you greatly for cooking good meals, so this is a great skill to master. Read on to learn more.

How to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get started with cooking, you’ll need a stove, and the fastest way to get one is to simply progress through Mickey’s initial quests. During the quest known as Foodception, Mickey will lend you a spare stove that he has (why do you have a spare stove, Mickey?) so that you can cook him some meals.

If you don’t find Mickey’s stove appealing, you can buy a fancier one from Scrooge or craft one yourself at a crafting table. Regardless, once you have acquired a stove in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you are halfway to getting started on your road to becoming a great chef.

The other thing you’ll require to make meals is ingredients, which you can find around the valley, grow from seeds, and catch by fishing. Along with the ingredients, you’ll require some coal to fuel the fire on the stove, while a coal ore is used up to cook each recipe. You can find coal by mining mineral ore veins around the valley.

Finding recipes

Crudites are one of the simplest recipes (Image via Gameloft)

Once you have met the above requirements, you might start experimenting with cooking by tossing different ingredients together. However, without some recipes, you’ll probably end up with quite simple meals in the beginning.

If you’ve received a stove from Mickey, then chances are you’ve probably already collected the recipe from Remy the Rat near his restaurant. You can find other such recipes hidden around the world and gain others by completing various quests for other characters.

Finally, if you want to step up your cooking game in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll want to unlock Remy as a character. To do this, you’ll have to progress far enough in the story and have unlocked the Dream Castle. Inside you’ll find a door leading to the Ratatouille realm, which you can unlock using 3000 Dreamlight.

Learning from the best

Making Ratatouille with Remy (Image via Gameloft)

You’ll have to do a mini-quest in the Ratatouille realm to unlock Remy as a character in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This will include preparing several meals, whose recipes you will learn along the way. You will also get to make the actual Ratatouille dish, one of the game's highest-rated meals.

Once you have returned Remy to the valley, make sure to refurbish his restaurant with some help from Scrooge, and you’ll unlock some new dairy ingredients that aren’t available anywhere else in the game. Mixing ingredients with Remy is also a great way to learn which ones go well together or when the dish will be a dud, based on his reaction.

Concerning Meals

Some of the meals in the game (Image via Gameloft)

At this point, you’ll have almost everything you need to prepare a variety of meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You might have noticed me talking about meals being rated above. That’s cause they are classified into five categories, from 1-star meals to 5-star meals, based on their overall awesomeness.

You’ll often need to make 5-star meals for certain quests and present them to residents in the valley to progress friendships. The higher the rating of a meal, the more it is worth in Goofy’s stall, so you can make some money by selling the food you have prepared.

Eating well-cooked meals yourself also adds to your energy and can give you some added energy in addition to your usual store. This is signified by a golden bar over the regular blue one, which means you can do more work around the valley before getting tired.

In conclusion

If you’ve followed up till now, you’ve probably understood how to cook some great food in Dinsey Dreamlight Valley. Yet, the road to becoming a great chef is only beginning. Players can find more ingredients in all the different biomes by completing some quests.

You may refer to this guide to learn more about all the recipes in the game, or you can experiment with Remy in his kitchen to elucidate the secrets yourself. You can also look at this walkthrough for a quest for Remy, where you can unlock the ingredients to make desserts.

Cooking in Dreamlight Valley is much the same as in real life. All you need is a basic understanding of the mechanisms, and the rest is up to you to find out. Learning from experience and even mistakes can be very educational.

Cooking in Dreamlight Valley is much the same as in real life. All you need is a basic understanding of the mechanisms, and the rest is up to you to find out. Learning from experience and even mistakes can be very educational.

That is all you need to know about the art of cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

